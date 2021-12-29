 Phillip Rivers finally feeling the love | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Phillip Rivers finally feeling the love

B

brumdog44

Strange to consider teams seem to now want Phillip Rivers for a playoff run. When he was with the Chargers, they always felt he'd fall short either in the regular season or playoffs.

After the Saints reached out to him last week, the Colts reached out to him this week in case Wentz isn't through covid protocol. He turned them down; Sam Ehlinger will start if Wentz doesn't clear protocol on Sunday.

www.espn.com

Colts called Rivers; Ehlinger will go if Wentz can't

Colts coach Frank Reich, after reaching out to retired quarterback Philip Rivers, will start rookie Sam Ehlinger against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday if veteran Carson Wentz is not cleared to play.
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Hope Marino is ready to suit up if need be
 
