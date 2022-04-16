Phillips article

Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips' injuries put football into perspective Having to medically retire in college, he found other passions to put his energy into.

“His 2018 didn’t go much better. He was in a car accident that caused him to undergo multiple operations and remove multiple bones. Phillips played through pain for the first four weeks before he suffered another concussion and was advised to retire at just 19 years old.Phillips called it “one of the most important things that ever happened [to him].”