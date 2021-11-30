Phillips....Remember when

Buff
From a galaxy far far away....
People were calling him a bust after 3 games?
People were saying Miami selected the wrong Hurricanes DE?
People were saying that Rousseau was the better pick as he had 3 sacks in the first 4 games?
Well, after 11 games, he certainly looks like he is a star of today and the future.
