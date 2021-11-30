 Phillips....Remember when | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Phillips....Remember when

Buff

Buff

From a galaxy far far away....
Club Member
Joined
Jan 28, 2008
Messages
3,841
Reaction score
3,027
Location
Sydney Australia
People were calling him a bust after 3 games?
People were saying Miami selected the wrong Hurricanes DE?
People were saying that Rousseau was the better pick as he had 3 sacks in the first 4 games?

Well, after 11 games, he certainly looks like he is a star of today and the future.
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

Club Member
Joined
Sep 24, 2018
Messages
1,900
Reaction score
2,799
Location
Mississippi
Not everyone called him a bust. Many of us realised he needed time to develop. Sure some of were impatient at 1 and 7
 
D

DZimmer000

BJJ Black Belt
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
2,660
Reaction score
3,585
I have to say…l was one of those idiots….. So please serve me up some of that crow. He’s been excellent the past few weeks. I blasted Grier for taking him and as of right now….It looks like I was wrong. But let me say this….. I’m happy I was wrong in this case.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom