Philm Study: Raekwon Davis the A-Gap Destroyer

Stoobz

Stoobz

Eschew the Onvious
Club Member
Joined
May 9, 2005
Messages
2,217
Reaction score
2,973
Location
A Cardboard Box
I know there was another RD post somewhere but I feel like he deserves another. Admins feel free to merge, especially if this has already been posted.

www.phinsnews.com

Raekwon Davis is dominating NFL interior offensive lines with power

The Miami Dolphins have a bunch of rookies from the 2020 Draft proving to be quality players, but Raekwon Davis is one of the best.
www.phinsnews.com www.phinsnews.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom