**Phins/Bengals post game chat**

Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Club Member
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
1,687
Reaction score
2,708
All the naysayers will come out and see how average the quarterback play was but honestly with a single completion he has it at minimum 350 yards, and Since he hit grant in stride you’re likely looking at 375 to 380 yards and two touchdowns and y’all still got nothing but haterade in your glass right now.

Of course he made mistakes he’s a rookie in his fifth start sixth game. Everyone wants him to be like Aaron Rodgers Peyton Manning a decade in right now. He doesn’t have nearly the weapons of his fellow rookie Quarterbacks and still will sling it with the best of them. He has tremendous and I mean utterly tremendous talent to play the quarterback position and if you’re ready to throw that away because he had a bad couple of quarters or madr two or three bad reads then I don’t know what to do to help you because I guarantee you as much as y’all swoon over Hebert‘s numbers in the Miami game he made five or six bad decisions it’s not exclusive to one player every quarterback in the league makes bad decisions every game.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
5,611
Reaction score
3,215
Good win, first half was forgettable but at the same time we went in just 1 point adrift and in the knowledge that we would get the ball to start the second. Happy with 8-4, already at least a .500 season which is on schedule for this re-build. Good job by all.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
15,957
Reaction score
12,079
The biggest concern is re the ejected guys today going to be suspend for future games?
 
Soca casual

Soca casual

Club Member
Joined
Sep 1, 2017
Messages
627
Reaction score
726
Location
Swindon UK
13marino13 said:
Keep it clean fellas, behave yourselves...
Click to expand...
Tough shift today for you man on the game thread..! tua’s second half performance hopefully brings some unity to this fan base. Ugly win is a win, defence still legit and green shoots of life from tua, gaskin and the O might just mean the sky isn’t falling.
next week will be tough no doubt, hopefully DVP and X only receive fines and no lingering suspensions or we are in big do do. Washington and gaskin to spear the running attack for me.
 
