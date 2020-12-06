Phins/Bengals post game chat**

13marino13
Where have all the good times gone
Keep it clean fellas, behave yourselves...
4-1. No INTs in 5 starts.
Not bad, rook.
How'd I do?Just like last week, I'm confident Miami wins this game, regardless of who is under center. Miami gets its highest sack total for the past two seasons in this game.
It's a shame we don't get the Tua/Burrow matchup we anticipated at the beginning of the season.
It's a shame we don't get the Tua/Burrow matchup we anticipated at the beginning of the season.

Tough shift today for you man on the game thread..! tua's second half performance hopefully brings some unity to this fan base. Ugly win is a win, defence still legit and green shoots of life from tua, gaskin and the O might just mean the sky isn't falling.