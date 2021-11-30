 Phins D Per ESPN Is Elite Only Behind NE's | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Phins D Per ESPN Is Elite Only Behind NE's

Enchanter64

Enchanter64

TrinidadDolfan said:
No lie. We are great when we let it all hang out and don’t pu$$y play-call.

Many games I swore I was looking at an Olivadotti defense.
Oh God, Olivadotti. The man couldn't stop those Thurman Thomas screen passes.

He made Ken O'Brien an All-Pro. I remember those classic Jets shoot outs.
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

Enchanter64 said:
Oh God, Olivadotti. The man couldn't stop those Thurman Thomas screen passes.

He made Ken O'Brien an All-Pro. I remember those classic Jets shoot outs.
Correct. And what the Bills were doing is the sign of a good team:

When the other team basically know what you are going to do, but can do nothing about it.

I believe the same is true for our aggressive 0 Defense. Teams just can’t handle it, because we execute it so well.
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

ANUFan said:
I hope they ignore all the national noise. Play as if they're still 1-7. Can't get complacent now.
There will be a some noise.

However, as long as the patsies are relevant, Miami should fly under the radar.

p.s I don't recall seeing any highlights (of the Carolina beatdown) on NFLN Sunday afternoon/night.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

The biggest difference has been the 3rd down defense. After having a top 5 unit on 3rd down in 2020, Miami fell to to the bottom 5 for the 1st eight games of 2021. Apparently Boyer was deploying more zone coverage on 3rd down, which isn't the strong point of the DB's. Man coverage is the stronger aspect of the secondary and Flores went away from that early on.

Since they've changed back to the man coverage schemes on 3rd down, the entire defense, has been able to play aggressively.

Also the zero cover scheme was being tweaked and expanded on from what was deployed in 2020. It took some time for the players to adjust and may be the reason why it wasn't used earlier in the season.

Miami's defense with the current players is at its best in man coverage with multiple looks up front. Not sure of the reasoning why it took so long to utilize, this year. Over the last 3 seasons the defense carried the team, using this scheme and coverage.

Miami can become dominant based just on its current defense play. They have all the elements to succeed. They ain't perfect by any means, because the still seem susceptible to breakdowns in communication and run defense. But the aggressive, ball hawking play is back, looking better than ever.
 
SeasonsMusic

SeasonsMusic

What pisses me off the most is we had the talent here since day 1, why did it take 8 damn game and almost out of playoff contention to realize changes have to be made and now we have NO room for error to end this season, its just disappointing.
 
