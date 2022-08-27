Phins / Eagles Joint Practice Recap

Phins Down the Pigeons - August 24th, 2022:​

Welker throwing absolute strikes to the pass catchers emulating a comeback route.

Not a single drop until the end, Bowden unable to haul in Welker’s most wobbly pass. He taps him on the hip and gives him a “Let’s Go”.

Noticed another Bowden moment, with a rounded quick out. Guys need to be a technician to create separation with his limited explosion.

Backs cutting in and out of the pads with the coaches poking at the ball.

Edmonds coughs one up. Annoyed with himself. It was a sneaky punch he wasn’t expecting.

ZaQuandre White looking like the biggest back. Was impressed with his physique.

Phins receiving with Mostert back deep for the first rep.

Return right, catches the ball around the 3 and proceeds to glide through the first way of coverage on his way for what would have been a return to the 40 at least. Smooth is the adjective I like the most here.

Bowden taking the other return reps, not as explosive nor as much room as the Mostert opportunities.

Tyreek burns Slay deep and Tua drops a dime. Coach McDaniel gives him an ass slap on the way back to the line. Fans buzzing.

Superb out route from Cedric Wilson and Tua threads the needle. Pinpoint accuracy and Ced gets his feet in and turns up field.

EZE with three reps creating ridiculous separation. Dig, Comeback, slant.

Cracraft, being one of the more limited athletes in that room, runs fantastic routes. Everything in the stems looks the same. Some great work minus one slightly underthrown ball from Teddy. Turned into a 50/50 situation and could not bring it in.

Sanu with a concentration drop on a dig.

From the far field I notice an Elijah Campbell pass break up.

Skylar with a duck. It’s easy to see the difference in anticipation in his reps vs Tua as well. An area of improvement for the young man as he progresses.

Stack right, quick slant to Tyreek. In stride with ample space. This is going to be a staple of this offense. (Tua 1/1). Lots of motion, nearly every play. Often Ced or Tyreek.

Tua goes through all of his progressions and checks down to Edmonds in the right flat. (Tua 2/2).

Ced with smooth 10 yard out, Tua on the money. (Tua 3/3).

Another easy completion on a dig along the left sideline, forgot the WR. (Tua 4/4).

Tyreek, 15 yard out along the left sideline, dime from Tua. Let it go right when he hit his back foot. Tua (5/5).

Teddy with a strike up the seam to Cethan Carter. Best play in the passing game I have seen Carter make to date in 2ish years.

Tua to Sherfield (Tua 1/1).

Duo or inside zone for Edmonds. Presses the hole and picks his way for a few yards.

Tua to Tyreek (2/2).

Austin Jackson blown up by the young buck Davis. No gain.

Tua check down to Ahmed. (Tua 3/3). Theme of the day for Ahmed, he was lethal in the passing game.

PA dump in the right flat to Mike G, gain of 5 (Tua 4/4).

PA dump to Smythe in right flat, gain of 6 (Tua 5/5).

Outside zone toss right, Ahmed makes the corner, 12+ yard pickup to set up goal to go.

Tua naked boot, nobody open, easy TD run. Would have been a potential collisions but he was definitely getting in.

Tyreek with a filthy grab over the middle. Had to come back and ripped it away from the defender. (Tua 6/6).

Outside zone toss left, loss of yards as Eich let his defender win across his face.

Tua, surveys. Deep shot to EZE who has a few steps. Slightly overthrown. EZE needed to get on his horse quicker. (Tua 6/7).

Naked boot, Sherfield open on the jerk route. Complete. (Tua 7/8).

Tyreek motions to the slot, corner route with terrific separation. Tua finds him before the FS can come over. (Tua 8/9).

Gaskin with a good grab out of the backfield. (Tua 9/10).

Missed a couple plays to hit the pisser. 1 incompletion from Tua in there.

Best rep of the day for Tua. Eagles in cover 2. Honey hole to Ced on 18 yard out along the left sideline behind the CB and in front of the S. Toe tap. Absolute poetry in motion. (Tua 10/12).

All out blitz by Philly. Tua identifies instantly, drops it in the flat to Ahmed for 30. I’m telling you now, Ahmed is making this team. (Tua 11/13).

Monster with a drop. (Tua 11/14).

End around to Tyreek with Ingold lead blocking. Only a glimpse but got me real excited about how multiple we can be from these similar looking formations.

Phins kicking this time.

Sanders with much better hang time than Philly kicker.

Practicing the short kickoff to inside the 5 and then the coverage.

Sound coverage all the way around.

One massive item I took considerable issue with though. We had Holland cover kicks out wide right. Under no circumstances should this be the case in the regular season. Cannot risk the premier center fielding FS in this league on specials.

Tua to Mostert. (Tua 1/1).

Tua to Smyth. (Tua 2/2).

Tua to Mostert. (Tua 3/3).

Around midfield, nobody open, Tua would have been sacked but they give him the incompletion over the middle, clock stopped. (Tua 3/4).

Miscommunication on lining up, Tua frustrated and looks at Coach McDaniel. Timeout.

Tua to Cracraft, ball tipped at LOS. Incomplete. (Tua 3/5).

Tua hits Mike G on out on right side. One handed grab (was a little behind him). Out of bounds to stop the clock. (Tua 4/6).

Tua over the middle, complete and then a spike. (Tua 5/8).

8 seconds left, Tua drops back to take a shot, nothing open. Throws out of bounds to stop the clock. (Tua 5/9).

Sanders 50 yard FG is good, Phins win.

Saw Lovett in his jersey but not dressed on the sidelines. Keeping him around in case of Ingold injury.

Conner did not practice and had a knee brace on.

Saw Slim Reaper catch a deep one.

Cedric Wilson has long arms and is very lanky.

Jugs machine after practice - Long, Mike G, Ahmed, Waddle.

Morstead doing push ups in between reps all practice.

Sanders not only drilled kicks but hit them inside this custom square in the kicking net.

Sony Michel is not making this team IMO.

Walking into the immaculate Baptist Health Training Facility for the second year in a row. Sun shining with well formed cumulonimbus clouds framing the backdrop of a perfect day to watch the perfect sport. Hard Rock stadium lurking to my right, yearning for prestige. It’s one of those days where you can just think clearly, every synapse properly firing in anticipation of evaluating the Aqua and Orange. But there is an energy in the air, one that seems familiar but at the same time foreign. Last year I would have described it as optimism, but today it feels more substantive and tangible. Like I could hold it in my hand. It’s not just in my head this year, it’s all around me. It's a raw and uninhibited reality.Now It’s a bold move to bring a friend with you that is not a Phins fan, but when said buddy is a die hard Bills fan rocking vintage OJ Simpson threads, you know trouble is lurking. At the entrance we approached the first Phins employee helping us faithful enter the proper gate. Homie looks at us and says, OJ make sure you aren’t bringing your knife in with you. The absolute most hysterical way to be greeted to practice. This set the tone for the day as all of the staff were so genuine and helpful. I cannot say enough good things about the vibe of the people working for the organization. It took the experience from pleasant to top notch.Making our way to our seats we hear a litany of “Bills Suck”. As expected, but I have genuine respect for Bills Mafia and found it perfectly on brand that my boy was representing behind enemy lines. We find our seat and instantaneously the Phins trot out with Jaylen Phillips rocking the orange jersey, vibing to his custom playlist selected for the day. Time to get to work.It’s worth noting that the Phins O / Eagles D was on the near field. So my vantage point was much more conducive to paying attention there. Was almost impossible to see the action on the far field from the stands.WR Warmup:RB Warmup:11 on 11 KR:1 on 1 (WR / CB):7 on 7:11 on 11 (First Drive):11 on 11 (Second Drive):11 on 11 KR:2 Minute Drill to End Practice:Miscellaneous Notes:Conclusion:By my count QB1 went 21/28 with no INT’s, 1 sack, a rushing TD and a game winning FG drive in 7/7 + 11/11 + 2 Minute. He was in command from the very first rep. His ball has better velocity, I'm telling you that right now. He is processing so much quicker. Decisive is the word here. Anyone saying he is “fake” going through his progressions is a neanderthal. The pass protection was significantly improved with TA out there for all of 11/11 and 2 Minute. Accurate all day and nobody on this earth can cover Tyreek man. Well at least nobody on the Philly roster. The running game was much better than what the beat writers reported. Yeah they had a few stops. But I saw holes and our backs hitting them. Edmonds and Mostert both showcased good patience and sticking a foot in the ground to get north / south.I would have loved to scout the individual players requested and had plans to do so on day 2 but it got canceled. Sorry about that boys. Would have loved to have seen more from the defense as well.As I walked the bleachers down to field level after practice ended it hit me what that feeling was. It’s not just the reality of things. It’s the confirmation that this team is beyond talented and going places this year. We don’t have to hope and dream this year ladies and gentlemen. It’s happening. And it starts in 16 days when the Aqua and Orange route the Pats and make a statement that we have arrived.