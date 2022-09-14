 Phins - Flying Rats Week 2 Coverage Map | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Phins - Flying Rats Week 2 Coverage Map

I'm getting Pittsburgh/New England here in South Jersey. Now if I lived on the Southern side of the Bay in Delaware, I'd be getting the Ravens/Dolphins.
 
Wow that's something. It's no longer 2019 when both teams were relevant enough to take up that much of the country.
 
In theory, I should get the Miami game Sunday. I'm right at the top of that little bubble into South Central Tennessee. My TV guide on Spectrum says I'll get the game so woo hoo, go Dolphins!
 
I’m in my 23rd year of Sunday Ticket. Before I owned a house, went to a friend’s house to watch Sunday Ticket. Before that, went to a local sports bar. The last Dolphins game I can recall missing, I was in college - had to be around 1994-5.

I could not live without it.
 
I’m seriously considering getting it…although it goes against my don’t give the NFL money policy. Good streams are hard to find lately, with my trash ISP.
 
