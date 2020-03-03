Phins Interested in Pat's FAs

marino13zach54

marino13zach54

Alwas Be Closing
Joined
Sep 23, 2016
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Report: Dolphins interested in several impending Patriots free agents - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins hired head coach Brian Flores away from the Patriots last year and they’re reportedly interested in potentially adding some players with ties to New England to the team this year. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that several members of the 2019 team have caught their eye...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Great to here about Thuney. We really need that signing IMO.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Joined
Mar 3, 2004
I would guess he is their #1 FA target.

He makes a ton of sense, as long as the $$$ is not cartoonish.
 
Danny

Danny

Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Location
Kissimmee,FL
We're "interested" in more than just Thuney. Karras and Mccourty are on the last too and maybe more. Also Ryan Logan.
 
mmikel30

mmikel30

Joined
Oct 1, 2006
Age
43
I’m not interested in players older than 30 ...a 32 year old safety does not make sense for this team.
 
S

Sean

Joined
Aug 6, 2006
Age
27
Thuney and Ryan are good with me. Ryan would be an excellent Big Nickel acquisition for us too.
 
