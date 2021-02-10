 Phins likely to play 7 home games, 10 away | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Phins likely to play 7 home games, 10 away

kangphin

kangphin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 14, 2004
Messages
322
Reaction score
101
www.thephinsider.com

A road trip to face the Giants could be in the cards for the Miami Dolphins in 2021

A collective bargaining agreement may send the Dolphins to New Jersey a second time in 2021.
www.thephinsider.com www.thephinsider.com

Mr. Kraft's orders. Sorry fellas.
I'm sure our couple of early home games will either be against hot weather teams or played at night as well... Followed by the seemingly mandatory 3-5 frigid road games to bump us from playoff contention at the end as always.

Pretty sure the pats will have 9 home games, no blistering hot road games, yet four of their home games will be against warm weather teams after turkey day. Seems legit.
 
kangphin

kangphin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 14, 2004
Messages
322
Reaction score
101
I call for a September road game in Argentina against the Packers, if they wanna go international so badly
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom