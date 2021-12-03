 Phins Offensive Line Coach | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Phins Offensive Line Coach

I’d like to know because I’ve seen a lot of people post opinions on the board stating a new coach will improve the overall play of the offensive line.

I’d like to know specifically how this would happen because all these lineman have been playing their positions since POP Warner, High School and D1 college, no?

The coach isn’t going to help them vastly improve their athletic ability nor their functional strength. They probably have had countless hours over the years training to improve their footwork and hand placement in the 15 or so years playing this game?

I ask this because I didn’t play football much as a kid, my sports were baseball and golf. So I don’t know a lot about offensive line training.

I honestly would like to know specifically, how an experienced O-line coach would be any different than what they have now?

Thanks in advance
 
Which is why it is so puzzling that these guys suddenly forgot where to put their hands, or how to move their feet.

Its obvious that these guys are confused due to the blocking schemes, who blocks who, when, and how.

Whatever Jean Pierre is teaching them is conflicting with everything they learned their entire lives. Everything that got them drafted and starting in the NFL was flushed down the toilet for some reason.

The oline requires the most coordination of any position group in football, if one link is broken, the whole thing falls apart. We don have one weak link, our links all take turns being weak. Our coach isnt doing what it takes to make sure they know their assignments and how to accomplish them.
 
I have no idea how Jeanpierre is doing as OL coach.

I'm not going to say he's on his way to becoming Hudson Hawk Houck, but he's probably working his a$$ off and knows an incredible amount about offensive line play.

I said in a different thread that you can't discount the value and impact of coaching, but 5 competent OLinemen are going to look like a competent Oline with no coaching at all.

It's the players. It's the players. It's the players. It's the players.

That doesn't mean there is no hope.

Eich is a rookie who should have never played one snap at LT in the NFL in his life. Likely a bright future at G or RT. Hunt is a dominant RG work-in-progress. Jackson is a talented kid who is kind if a head scratcher, who needs time to develop at G or T. Deiter nay be Center of present and future, or someone you are always looking to replace. So TBD. It is his first few games at C in the NFL.
 
I am not among those that is adamant that we change the OL coach, but I do believe that coaching has been the problem. Sometimes coaches need time to develop too. He was a first time OL coach.

Part of my issue with the coaching was that they shuffled the OL around so much in the off-season. OL play is more about playing as a unit than about individual talent. It's the coach's job to facilitate that cohesiveness. IMO that was poorly done. And no these guys haven't been playing their positions since pop warner. There are different skill sets required along the OL. For example, just b/c you can play T, doesn't mean you can play G or C and vis-a-versa. All the preseason shuffling basically meant we only had one lineman start out in the same position he finished last year at. And that guy has since been moved. Additionally, different blocking schemes will ask for different athletic profiles. Some schemes are more complex than others.
 
Would the regression be caused by NFL defensive coordinators now having tape on our line and knowing their weaknesses?

Or the fact that we run almost 20% of our sets from an RPO set?

I would think running an RPO style set would require lineman to be more athletic and have great functional strength because they have to run block first and then pass block if Tua decides to pass, no? Maybe we have the wrong type of lineman.

Some people want to see Kindley in there again but I think the RPO sets are challenging for him because he is a phone booth player and not a good pass blocker due to his athletic limitations.
 
