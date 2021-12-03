Phins Offensive Line Coach

I am not among those that is adamant that we change the OL coach, but I do believe that coaching has been the problem. Sometimes coaches need time to develop too. He was a first time OL coach.



Part of my issue with the coaching was that they shuffled the OL around so much in the off-season. OL play is more about playing as a unit than about individual talent. It's the coach's job to facilitate that cohesiveness. IMO that was poorly done. And no these guys haven't been playing their positions since pop warner. There are different skill sets required along the OL. For example, just b/c you can play T, doesn't mean you can play G or C and vis-a-versa. All the preseason shuffling basically meant we only had one lineman start out in the same position he finished last year at. And that guy has since been moved. Additionally, different blocking schemes will ask for different athletic profiles. Some schemes are more complex than others.