Phins Offensive Line Coach

I’d like to know because I’ve seen a lot of people post opinions on the board stating a new coach will improve the overall play of the offensive line.
I’d like to know specifically how this would happen because all these lineman have been playing their positions since POP Warner, High School and D1 college, no?
The coach isn’t going to help them vastly improve their athletic ability nor their functional strength. They probably have had countless hours over the years training to improve their footwork and hand placement in the 15 or so years playing this game?
I ask this because I didn’t play football much as a kid, my sports were baseball and golf. So I don’t know a lot about offensive line training.
I honestly would like to know specifically, how an experienced O-line coach would be any different than what they have now?
Thanks in advance
