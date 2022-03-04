Phins should trade for Ravens QB Tyler Huntley

When he stepped in for Lamar Jackson last year, he actually looked better than Lamar like the game against Rodgers and the Packers. 4 TDs. I think he has a tremendous upside, he's got game experience and against good teams. I saw more flashes of greatness in his limited action than I've ever seen of Tua. Having him as QB2 would hedge our bets with Tua and he can step in when Tua gets injured next. He would be a lot cheaper than Deshaun Watson, but still require some draft capital to get. But I think he can be the next Lamar or Deshaun or Russell Wilson. What do you folks think?



Also, who would you want to see as the Phins QB2 as we know it will not be Jacoby Brisset.