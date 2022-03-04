 Phins should trade for Ravens QB Tyler Huntley | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Phins should trade for Ravens QB Tyler Huntley

F

fmcowboy

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
34
Reaction score
24
When he stepped in for Lamar Jackson last year, he actually looked better than Lamar like the game against Rodgers and the Packers. 4 TDs. I think he has a tremendous upside, he's got game experience and against good teams. I saw more flashes of greatness in his limited action than I've ever seen of Tua. Having him as QB2 would hedge our bets with Tua and he can step in when Tua gets injured next. He would be a lot cheaper than Deshaun Watson, but still require some draft capital to get. But I think he can be the next Lamar or Deshaun or Russell Wilson. What do you folks think?

Also, who would you want to see as the Phins QB2 as we know it will not be Jacoby Brisset.
 
Aqua Man

Aqua Man

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
449
Reaction score
1,474
While I’d certainly be just fine with Miami acquiring Huntley, let’s think about this for a second:

Huntley plays the exact style that Lamar Jackson plays with, allowing the offense to not miss a beat when Lamar is out, Lamar’s been pretty injury prone lately, and Huntley provides them the EXACT type of back-up that they need and does so for pennie’s on the dollar.

So somebody please explain to me why the Ravens would even consider trading him to Miami?
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
7,837
Reaction score
10,529
Location
Allentown, Pa
Wouldn’t make sense for Baltimore.

It’s not like we are going to offer them a 2nd round pick.

It’s a non-starter.

I am so sure someone more talented than Brissett will emerge with the thought they get could compete with Tua. Maybe Trubisky. Maybe Winston. Maybe Mariota. Maybe Darnold. Someone who isn’t horrible but wasn’t worth a high pick.
 
The Gov

The Gov

I'm On The Whiskey Diet
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2021
Messages
1,100
Reaction score
5,131
Age
35
Location
North Carolina
GIF by South Park
 
McDolphins

McDolphins

Hating The Jets With A Passion Since '84
Club Member
Joined
Aug 10, 2005
Messages
2,332
Reaction score
1,753
Age
43
Location
Kalamazoo, Michigan
He’s on his rookie contract and the Ravens can run their offense when he needs to step in for Lamar. I don’t think they’d entertain a trade offer unless we wanted to grossly overpay for him.
 
