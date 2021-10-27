Phins sign QB Jake Dolegala to their PS

Jake Dolegala Draft and Combine Prospect Profile | NFL.com All Combine and Draft-Related Analysis, News, Video, and Biographical Information for Jake Dolegala

OverviewIntriguing developmental quarterback with outstanding size, NFL arm talent and a profile that makes improvement easier to project. Dolegala's production is unimpressive in a vacuum, but he had very little talent surrounding him and was hurt by excessive drops. He needs to throw with better timing and placement as a pro and learning to read defenses will take time. He is a Day 3 talent with projectable upside, but the floor is also expected to be lower for him.