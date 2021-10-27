 Phins sign QB Jake Dolegala to their PS | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Phins sign QB Jake Dolegala to their PS

Overview
Intriguing developmental quarterback with outstanding size, NFL arm talent and a profile that makes improvement easier to project. Dolegala's production is unimpressive in a vacuum, but he had very little talent surrounding him and was hurt by excessive drops. He needs to throw with better timing and placement as a pro and learning to read defenses will take time. He is a Day 3 talent with projectable upside, but the floor is also expected to be lower for him.

 
Kids 6’7” with a big arm also was with the Patriots. Sounds like a Ryan Mallett type of QB.
 
Always funny to me when teams sign QBs with polar opposite skill sets then their starting QB (Allen vs. Fromm). Probably just bouncing around the NFL because he's tall and has a strong arm. Doubt he ever spends a day on the active roster short of injury.
 
mrhankey81701 said:
Always funny to me when teams sign QBs with polar opposite skill sets then their starting QB (Allen vs. Fromm). Probably just bouncing around the NFL because he's tall and has a strong arm. Doubt he ever spends a day on the active roster short of injury.
Click to expand...
Fully agree. That is why I loved the Mitchell Trubisky signing and moving on from Barkley. The Fromm pick I think was just could not ignore the value at the time of the pick. Still hoping after 2022 we can flip him for a pick, the way Patriots used to with their BU QBs, but I highly doubt it as Fromm hasn't shown really anything.
 
Miami signed him to convert to LT. Needs to put on some weight. Just kidding.

I thought Sinnett looked good in preseason so a little disappointed there.
 
