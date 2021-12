A win is a win is a win and people on here or the media or whoever can talk all the s*it they want and I don’t give a d@mn.



We won and did what we were supposed to do. Yes the offense was bad most of the night but we didn’t need to get fancy. We did what we had to do and our defense dominated just like they should have.



We now own the final wildcard spot in the AFC!!



Be happy that we’re even in the mix bc none of us here had much faith or though we would be at this point when we were 1-7... but here we are and we control our own fate. What more could we ask for considering where we were 2 months ago.