Heinegrabber
Since 84
Mar 13, 2006
- 5,789
- 1,572
- Carolina
This team lacks physicality on both lines.
On defense when Roberts smashed MOSS at the LOS (GOAL LINE) no one was there to clean up the play.
On offense our BIG (SHORT YARDAGE) RB could not even extend for a first down.
We need new Coordinators before week 4 or 1 and 3 is very possible.
