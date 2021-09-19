 PHYSICALITY | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PHYSICALITY

This team lacks physicality on both lines.

On defense when Roberts smashed MOSS at the LOS (GOAL LINE) no one was there to clean up the play.
On offense our BIG (SHORT YARDAGE) RB could not even extend for a first down.
We need new Coordinators before week 4 or 1 and 3 is very possible.
 
I will say that is the most physical I have seen the Bills play in a couple years.
 
Front 7 is extremely dependent on Rekwon, without him Baker gets washed and he’s our only decent LB. I think the D plays with good physicality overall, they’re just undersized in the middle.

Don’t get me started on the offense. That line is soft as cream. The WRs never break a big one. The RBs are extremely average. The QB never does anything special. Just a train wreck right now.
 
Have you seen VG or any other DL the last two weeks? Minus OGBAAAHHHHHH of course.
 
Roberts looked like he hurt himself on that play.

Did McKinney sign anywhere?
 
