Pick a Favorite 7th Rounder!

2009: Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
2008: Steve Johnson, WR, Buffalo Bills
2006: Marques Colston, WR, New Orleans Saints
2006: Courtland Finnegan, CB, Tennessee Titans
2005: Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, St. Louis Rams
2005: Jay Ratliff, DL, Dallas Cowboys
2001: T. J. Houshmandzadeh, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
1999: Donald Driver, WR, Green Bay Packers
1995: Adam Timmerman, OG, Green Bay Packers
1994: Jamal Anderson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
1994: Tom Nalen, OC, Denver Broncos
1990: Shannon Sharpe, TE, Denver Broncos
1987: Bo Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Raiders
1982: Gary Anderson, K, Buffalo Bills
1982: Steve Jordan, TE, Minnesota Vikings
1979: Max Montoya, OG, Cincinnati Bengals
1971: Harold Carmichael, WR, Philadelphi Eagles
1970: Lemar Parrish, DB, Cincinnati Bengals
1970: ~Jake Scott, DB, Miami Dolphins~
1967: Bobby Bryant, CB, Minnesota Vikings
1967: Rayfield Wright, OT, Dallas Cowboys
1964: Bob Hayes, WR, Dallas Cowboys
I could have gone back a ways but MOST of us probably can't remember that long ago.
