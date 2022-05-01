Pick a Favorite 7th Rounder!

2009: Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots2008: Steve Johnson, WR, Buffalo Bills2006: Marques Colston, WR, New Orleans Saints2006: Courtland Finnegan, CB, Tennessee Titans2005: Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, St. Louis Rams2005: Jay Ratliff, DL, Dallas Cowboys2001: T. J. Houshmandzadeh, WR, Cincinnati Bengals1999: Donald Driver, WR, Green Bay Packers1995: Adam Timmerman, OG, Green Bay Packers1994: Jamal Anderson, RB, Atlanta Falcons1994: Tom Nalen, OC, Denver Broncos1990: Shannon Sharpe, TE, Denver Broncos1987: Bo Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Raiders1982: Gary Anderson, K, Buffalo Bills1982: Steve Jordan, TE, Minnesota Vikings1979: Max Montoya, OG, Cincinnati Bengals1971: Harold Carmichael, WR, Philadelphi Eagles1970: Lemar Parrish, DB, Cincinnati Bengals1970: ~Jake Scott, DB, Miami Dolphins~1967: Bobby Bryant, CB, Minnesota Vikings1967: Rayfield Wright, OT, Dallas Cowboys1964: Bob Hayes, WR, Dallas CowboysI could have gone back a ways but MOST of us probably can't remember that long ago.