Pick your Player for 2021

Jason Taylor (99)
What's your prediction for the 2021 season?
1. Our MvP on Offense ? (Without Tua)
2. Our MvP on Defense?
3. The biggest positive surprise on O. ?
4. The biggest positive surprise on D. ?
5. The biggest dissapointment on O. ?
6. The biggest dissapointment on D. ?
7. Pts/G on O. and PA/G on D. ?
8. Which Jersey do you buy? (Without Tua)
For me:
1. Fuller (not only stats wise, he effects the hole offense in a positive way).
2. J. Phillips (He has it all, i'm a very huge fan)
3. M.Gaskin (with Waddle+Fuller, opponents can not stack the box again, very underrated player, 1000 yard season is coming)
4. Wilkins (my feeling is, he will have a breakout year in his third season and lead the whole Defense with his play and positive energy)
5. Gesicki (great catches but not the constancy and we have a lot of TE in our room now)
6. By. Jones (okay season but outshined again from Howard and has a too big salary for his productivity)
7. 28.4 on Offense and 21.8 on Defense
8. J.Phillips (he is my guy, our next Jason Taylor)
