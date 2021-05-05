Pick your Player for 2021

What's your prediction for the 2021 season?



1. Our MvP on Offense ? (Without Tua)

2. Our MvP on Defense?

3. The biggest positive surprise on O. ?

4. The biggest positive surprise on D. ?

5. The biggest dissapointment on O. ?

6. The biggest dissapointment on D. ?

7. Pts/G on O. and PA/G on D. ?

8. Which Jersey do you buy? (Without Tua)



For me:



1. Fuller (not only stats wise, he effects the hole offense in a positive way).



2. J. Phillips (He has it all, i'm a very huge fan)



3. M.Gaskin (with Waddle+Fuller, opponents can not stack the box again, very underrated player, 1000 yard season is coming)



4. Wilkins (my feeling is, he will have a breakout year in his third season and lead the whole Defense with his play and positive energy)



5. Gesicki (great catches but not the constancy and we have a lot of TE in our room now)



6. By. Jones (okay season but outshined again from Howard and has a too big salary for his productivity)



7. 28.4 on Offense and 21.8 on Defense



8. J.Phillips (he is my guy, our next Jason Taylor)