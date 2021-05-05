 Pick your Player for 2021 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pick your Player for 2021

J

Jason Taylor (99)

Rookie
Joined
Mar 28, 2020
Messages
23
Reaction score
61
Age
34
Location
Germany
What's your prediction for the 2021 season?

1. Our MvP on Offense ? (Without Tua)
2. Our MvP on Defense?
3. The biggest positive surprise on O. ?
4. The biggest positive surprise on D. ?
5. The biggest dissapointment on O. ?
6. The biggest dissapointment on D. ?
7. Pts/G on O. and PA/G on D. ?
8. Which Jersey do you buy? (Without Tua)

For me:

1. Fuller (not only stats wise, he effects the hole offense in a positive way).

2. J. Phillips (He has it all, i'm a very huge fan)

3. M.Gaskin (with Waddle+Fuller, opponents can not stack the box again, very underrated player, 1000 yard season is coming)

4. Wilkins (my feeling is, he will have a breakout year in his third season and lead the whole Defense with his play and positive energy)

5. Gesicki (great catches but not the constancy and we have a lot of TE in our room now)

6. By. Jones (okay season but outshined again from Howard and has a too big salary for his productivity)

7. 28.4 on Offense and 21.8 on Defense

8. J.Phillips (he is my guy, our next Jason Taylor)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom