Pinch Me. We Have F@*$@&'ING DOLPHINS FOOTBALL TOMORROW!!!!!!!!!

As there is no practice to report. Let's just use this thread to post any Dolphins stuff we can find to celebrate the fact that we actually have Phins football tomorrow. I know there will be a glorious game day thread done by @Adam First tomorrow but it's Friday Funday here!

Tell us how excited you are (yes, I know it's pre-season).

Also, don't forget @DOLFANMIKE is hosting a live watch party on Discord if you want to join tomorrow night. Here's the link to his thread on it. https://finheaven.com/threads/dolph...y-here-at-finheaven-live.373586/#post-9059840
 
Is it me or has this been the longest off season eveeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeer?
 
Have they said if and how much they are going to play the starters? 1st preseason games are handled pretty differently and we don't have experience with this staff I was curious if they have said anything about it....
 
jeffc12 said:
Have they said if and how much they are going to play the starters? 1st preseason games are handled pretty differently and we don't have experience with this staff I was curious if they have said anything about it....
No. It was masterfully dodged by McD. Doesn't really matter. Whoever is out there is who is out there. I think Hill and TA should sit and everyone else should be in there (including Tua) for Q1 tomorrow night. 31 other teams are wanting to hold that shiny sterling football from Tiffany's in Feb. We need every opportunity to be as ready with this new O and new HC as we can be. Running from the injury boogeyman is not an option. Let Teddy take over for Q2 and half of Q3 then turn Skylar loose.
 
Fin-Loco said:
No. It was masterfully dodged by McD. Doesn't really matter. Whoever is out there is who is out there. I think Hill and TA should sit and everyone else should be in there (including Tua) for Q1 tomorrow night. 31 other teams are wanting to hold that shiny sterling football from Tiffany's in Feb. We need every opportunity to be as ready with this new O and new HC as we can be. Running from the injury boogeyman is not an option. Let Teddy take over for Q2 and half of Q3 then turn Skylar loose.
I'd be cool with that. Selfishly - I'm thinking of going to the game - and thought if I could see a few series out of the starters I'd take it!
 
