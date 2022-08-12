Pinch Me. We Have F@*$@&'ING DOLPHINS FOOTBALL TOMORROW!!!!!!!!!

jeffc12 said: Have they said if and how much they are going to play the starters? 1st preseason games are handled pretty differently and we don't have experience with this staff I was curious if they have said anything about it.... Click to expand...

No. It was masterfully dodged by McD. Doesn't really matter. Whoever is out there is who is out there. I think Hill and TA should sit and everyone else should be in there (including Tua) for Q1 tomorrow night. 31 other teams are wanting to hold that shiny sterling football from Tiffany's in Feb. We need every opportunity to be as ready with this new O and new HC as we can be. Running from the injury boogeyman is not an option. Let Teddy take over for Q2 and half of Q3 then turn Skylar loose.