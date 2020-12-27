 PITT WINS AND WE’RE IN! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PITT WINS AND WE’RE IN!

Regardless what happens in our game. We are all Steelers fans this week.
 
Are you sure about that. Pitt. Won.
He means next week. It would be optimal for us if Pitt/Cle played before our game starts. If Pitt loses, we need to win, but Buffalo would clinch 2 seed assuming they beat Patriots tomorrow. If Pitt wins, we would already be in. It would hurt us badly if Pitt/Cle got flexed to Sunday night. Pittsburgh could then find themselves locked into a spot if Buffalo has already beaten us and Cleveland could easily win vs a non-motivated Pittsburgh, which could eliminate us if Colts and Ravens were to also have already won.
 
