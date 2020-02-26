Dolfanfrank70
I would take a flyer on this guy bring him into camp along with whoever is drafted, though I wonder if at this point Walker would look for a team willing to legit give him a chance to earn the starting job.
From what I have seen he is at the least on par with Jordan Love, if not slightly more advanced, seeing how there is a lot of "love" for Love why not possibly offer Walker a chance if things dont fall Miami's way in the draft?
