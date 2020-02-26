PJ Walker

I would take a flyer on this guy bring him into camp along with whoever is drafted, though I wonder if at this point Walker would look for a team willing to legit give him a chance to earn the starting job.

From what I have seen he is at the least on par with Jordan Love, if not slightly more advanced, seeing how there is a lot of "love" for Love why not possibly offer Walker a chance if things dont fall Miami's way in the draft?
 
I don’t know too much about him, except that Jordan Love is 6’4 225 and PJ Walker is 5’11. Now a days the height is not as much of an issue, but in terms of measurables I think Love has some advantages?
 
I have ZERO inside information...that said I believe the Dolphins are the top team to take Walker.

podcast was talking about how the Colts were grooming Walker before Luck pulled the escape hatch... they had to move on from Walker but many there in the Colts org believed in him as a player in which to invest.

The Dolphins are just the team to take a flyer on Walker...
 
