Every game, every scrimmage, every practice, every play, after the session ended, positional coaches, and OC DC stay at the film room and break down every play, every player. Players being evaluated every play. So lets discuss about the play calling and OC first pre. And dont come back with….its first pre, meaningless, not worth talking about it. It is cop out to avoid being critical.



After the first pre, I like to throw out a few questions



*Why the organization still so coy about who is calling the play? Whats the point?



*The TE position is one of the better known groups of the team. We all know what Gesicke, Smythe and Shaleen can do. Why so much TE calls?



*Goal line run/pass plays. We all want to find out how we run down close. However we also want to know how Tua can throw near the goal line. There was too much run heavy, why?



*Why no touch for Waddle? He doesn’t need real game experience? and when regular season comes suddenly all good.



*Why so much Brown? Don’t we want to find out how Gaskin and Ahmed do behind this supposingly more experience, better talent OL?



*Why no screen, mis-direction, play action….? Those plays need good timing from everyone, and need most practice. Unlike runs between the tackles, everyone knows how to execute since high school. Don’t tell me you want to hide those plays, those are not ground breaking plays.