Like to discuss about the play calling and the OC for the first pre

Every game, every scrimmage, every practice, every play, after the session ended, positional coaches, and OC DC stay at the film room and break down every play, every player. Players being evaluated every play. So lets discuss about the play calling and OC first pre. And dont come back with….its first pre, meaningless, not worth talking about it. It is cop out to avoid being critical.

After the first pre, I like to throw out a few questions

*Why the organization still so coy about who is calling the play? Whats the point?

*The TE position is one of the better known groups of the team. We all know what Gesicke, Smythe and Shaleen can do. Why so much TE calls?

*Goal line run/pass plays. We all want to find out how we run down close. However we also want to know how Tua can throw near the goal line. There was too much run heavy, why?

*Why no touch for Waddle? He doesn’t need real game experience? and when regular season comes suddenly all good.

*Why so much Brown? Don’t we want to find out how Gaskin and Ahmed do behind this supposingly more experience, better talent OL?

*Why no screen, mis-direction, play action….? Those plays need good timing from everyone, and need most practice. Unlike runs between the tackles, everyone knows how to execute since high school. Don’t tell me you want to hide those plays, those are not ground breaking plays.
 
Some people just cant get simple facts to stick.

Almost NOTHING the did in that game, from a series progression standpoint, will be seen in real games. It’s mostly experimentation. Neither team had full starters, so all that stuff you’re looking for won’t be found in the pre-season. It’s not a cop out.
 
Some people just cant get simple facts to stick.

Almost NOTHING the did in that game, from a series progression standpoint, will be seen in real games. It’s mostly experimentation. Neither team had full starters, so all that stuff you’re looking for won’t be found in the pre-season. It’s not a cop out.
you run the basic plays that every team runs, and preach fundamentals.

throwing, catching, running, blocking, tackling.

you do not practice your actual offensive playbook in a pre-season game.

you do not study the other team or game plan for them or against them in any way in the first pre-season game.
 
Some people just cant get simple facts to stick.

Almost NOTHING the did in that game, from a series progression standpoint, will be seen in real games. It’s mostly experimentation. Neither team had full starters, so all that stuff you’re looking for won’t be found in the pre-season. It’s not a cop out.
Experimental, i give you that. Why not experiment our most dangerous weapon in Waddle? I am just asking.
 
It's preseason

None of that stuff matters at this point to be honest
Struggle running the ball in goal line situations in practice.......hmmmmmmmmmm...........I wonder why we ran it three straight times at the goal line the first scoring drive.

It's ****y play calling or......................maybe they want to evaluate the roster! lmfao.
 
We're waiting to unleash him on the league, WHEN IT COUNTS!

Ooh, I'm getting that feeling... Gotta go. :pbj:
May be thats how they think. But I question that kind of thinking. I want the rooks to get as much experience as they can, so they will be all prep in game one.
 
Last edited:
Struggle running the ball in goal line situations in practice.......hmmmmmmmmmm...........I wonder why we ran it three straight times at the goal line the first scoring drive.

It's ****y play calling or......................maybe they want to evaluate the roster! lmfao.
Tend to agree. They want to see the goal line power run.
 
May be thats how they think. But I question that kind of thinking. I want to rooks to get as much experience as they can, so they will be all prep in game one.
You're definitely not wrong Dan.

I'm sure we'll see some WADDLE-time soon though. Fingers crossed our new weapon can stay healthy. Please, please, please...
 
Experimental, i give you that. Why not experiment our most dangerous weapon in Waddle? I am just asking.
Because you don't want to give other teams film to watch of Waddle. Right now the only film they have is from his time at Bama.
 
