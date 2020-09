artdnj said: What is your opinion, better than @Pats, worse, same chit? I thought it was better but would still like to see some of our speed guys more involved, maybe a guy in motion or quick slants. Curious what you guys more in the know feel. Click to expand...

What "speed guys"?We have two. Grant, who hasn't shown much as a reciever through 4 yrs, and 2 regimes, and Brieda, a RB who has been ok, but nothing special as a recieving threat in his career either.If you want to see a few more gadget plays/wrinkles, thats fine, but you can't build the offense around trickery.