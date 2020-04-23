Play the Draft Game ✌

Jason Taylor (99)
So Boys our Super Bowl is coming, it's Draft Day.
The Rules.
right Player at the right Pick = 6 Points.
right Player at the false Pick = 4 Points.
Pick correctly Offense or Defense at the Pick = 2 Points.
The correct number of total Picks in the Draft = 8 Points.
So my Prediction for the Game is :
Pick 1: Tua / Offense
Pick 2: Jedrick Wills / Offense
Pick 3: Jonathan Taylor /Offense
Pick 4: Ashtyn Davis / Defense
Pick 5: Raekwon Davis / Defense
Pick 6: Nick Coe / Defense
Pick 7: Rashard Lawrence / Defense
Pick 8: Terrell Burgess / Defense
Pick 9: John Simpson / Offense
Pick 10: Raequan Williams / Defense
So my total Numer of Picks are 10.
Let's play the Game and have some fun at the Draft
