Play the Draft Game ✌

J

Jason Taylor (99)

Rookie
Joined
Mar 28, 2020
Messages
4
Reaction score
8
Age
33
Location
Germany
So Boys our Super Bowl is coming, it's Draft Day.

The Rules.

right Player at the right Pick = 6 Points.

right Player at the false Pick = 4 Points.

Pick correctly Offense or Defense at the Pick = 2 Points.

The correct number of total Picks in the Draft = 8 Points.

So my Prediction for the Game is :

Pick 1: Tua / Offense
Pick 2: Jedrick Wills / Offense
Pick 3: Jonathan Taylor /Offense
Pick 4: Ashtyn Davis / Defense
Pick 5: Raekwon Davis / Defense
Pick 6: Nick Coe / Defense
Pick 7: Rashard Lawrence / Defense
Pick 8: Terrell Burgess / Defense
Pick 9: John Simpson / Offense
Pick 10: Raequan Williams / Defense

So my total Numer of Picks are 10.

Let's play the Game and have some fun at the Draft
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom