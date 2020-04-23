Play the Draft Game ✌

So Boys our Super Bowl is coming, it's Draft Day.



The Rules.



right Player at the right Pick = 6 Points.



right Player at the false Pick = 4 Points.



Pick correctly Offense or Defense at the Pick = 2 Points.



The correct number of total Picks in the Draft = 8 Points.



So my Prediction for the Game is :



Pick 1: Tua / Offense

Pick 2: Jedrick Wills / Offense

Pick 3: Jonathan Taylor /Offense

Pick 4: Ashtyn Davis / Defense

Pick 5: Raekwon Davis / Defense

Pick 6: Nick Coe / Defense

Pick 7: Rashard Lawrence / Defense

Pick 8: Terrell Burgess / Defense

Pick 9: John Simpson / Offense

Pick 10: Raequan Williams / Defense



So my total Numer of Picks are 10.



Let's play the Game and have some fun at the Draft