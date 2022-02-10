Player Anecdotes on McDaniel's Coaching - We Talkin bout practice

How Allen Iverson made the Miami Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel a better coach



When McDaniel took the job in Cleveland, he showed his position group game footage of former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson in an effort to make them more effective getting off the line of scrimmage.



Former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins, now an NFL Network analyst says he remember thinking. ‘What the hell are you talking about and how is this going to correlate?'” Hawkins said. “He said, ‘No, we’re going to automate this process, to where you’re going to take all of the thinking out of getting off the line of scrimmage. You’re going to stick to these three principles on it, you’re going to stick to these two releases, and you’re never going to get jammed. You’re never going to get jammed at the line of scrimmage if you do these two things and you embed this philosophy that I’m showing you watching Allen Iverson film.’



“In 2014, I don’t think there was a single receiver, if you go back to that film and watch, I don’t think there was a single receiver for us that got jammed at the line of scrimmage. It was the wildest thing. … It got to the point that teams stopped trying to even press us.”