Player development from last year

We all knew Miami had a ton of holes to fill. Not in any particular order, they were to be filled through the draft, free agency, trades, and players that potentially can be organically developed into starter-type quality. I'd like to focus on this, and find out who do you think from last year could not only be a warm body, but fill in holes we have, to the point we won't have to address this next year in the draft or free agency? I'm going to name a few that I think could fill this role, however, because it isn't many, I believe this slows us down from being an elite team. This is where I am hoping Flores can be a magician:



1.Vince Biegel

2. Taco Charlton

3. Nick Needham

4. Andrew Van Ginkel

5. Shaq Calhoun



Based on my list I still have concerns at DT and being able to stop the run. I also am concerned about TE and Safety.