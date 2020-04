I have not heard or read anywhere that Howard or MCCain are on the trading block. That just appears to be

an assumption by individuals who have no relationship with anyone in the Dolphins organization.



As far as Rosen and Wilson are concerned they could be players who the Dolphins might be interested in trading. Rosen because they drafted Tua and Wilson because of the salary he will receive if he is on the team next season. Yet again it appears that these possible trades are merely conjecture by those of us who have no real knowledge of what the Dolphins intention are with either of these players.