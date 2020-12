Dolphins activated RB Matt Breida from the reserve/COVID-19 list.​

Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.​

Breida spent the last two weeks away from the team. He joins DeAndre Washington as Miami's only healthy running backs, though Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) could return this week. Myles Gaskin is expected to remain on the COVID-19 list through Week 15.

SALVON AHMED RB, MIAMI DOLPHINS Ahmed practiced in a non-contact jersey. It's a step in the right direction after he missed the last two games. Ahmed will likely form a committee with Matt Breida and DeAndre Washington if he returns this week.