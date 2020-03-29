Players Dolphins have met/talked with

ONole1
I haven't seen a thread for this yet so if there is one forgive me. Here is a list of players the Dolphins have met with at the combine, met with in Davie, or had video interviews with. Please add to this list as you hear any more.
Tua - QB, Bama Met at combine
Joe Burrow - QB, LSU Met at combine
Justin Herbert - QB, Oregon Met at combine
Jordan Love - QB, Utah State Met at Senior Bowl, hosted at a pre-draft workout, report is Miami moved quickly to get him in before they stopped them.
Josh Jones - OT, Houston Met at combine
Oluwole Betiku - EDGE, Illinois Video meeting (Austin Clark was his position coach at IL)
James Morgan - QB, FIU Met with at Shrine Bowl, in Miami and had facetime interview
Damien Lewis - RG, LSU, have a video interview set for this week
Robert Hunt - OG, Louisiana, have video interview set for this week
Zach Moss - RB, Utah, had video interview, Dolphins requested a private facility workut
Akeem Davis-Gither - LB, App State, had video interview
Luke Carter - P/K, olford, had video interview
D'Andre Swift - RB, GA, combine
Jedrick Willis JR - OT, Bama, combine
Andrew Thomas - OT, GA, combine
JK Dobbins - RB, Ohio State, combine, he spent a lot of time with Studesville, even had a private interview after the official interview. Miami also brought him in for a pre-draft visit.
Cam Aikers - RB, FSU, combine, he stated he has had a lot of contact with Miami, and they aske him if he could handle living in Miami.
DeeJay Dallas - RB, Miami, combine
Jonathan Taylor - RB, Wisconsin, combine
Chase Young - Edge, Ohio State, combine
Zack Baun - OLB, Wisconsin, combine
Rico Dowdle - RB, South Carolina, Shrine Bowl
Jordan McCray - WR, Oklahoma Stat, Shrine Bowl
Binjimen Victor - WR, Ohio State, Shrine Bowl
LeDarius Hamilton - Edge, Shrine Bowl
Tershawn Wharton - DT, Shrine Bowl
Michael Danna - DE, Shrine Bowl
Kevin Dotson - OG, Louisiana, Shrine Bowl
Quartney Davis - WR, Texas A&M, Senior Bowl
Broc Rutter - QB, North Central, combine
Luq Barcoo - CB, SD State, combine
Austin Edwards - Edge, Ferris State, Shrine Game
Joe Gaziano - Edge, Northwestern, private workout
Lavert Hill - CB, Michigan, combine
Carter O'Donnell - OT, Alberta, Shrine Game
Amik Robertson - CB, Louisiana Tech, combine
Calvin Throckmorton - OL, Oregon, combine
