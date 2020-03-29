Players Dolphins have met/talked with

I haven't seen a thread for this yet so if there is one forgive me. Here is a list of players the Dolphins have met with at the combine, met with in Davie, or had video interviews with. Please add to this list as you hear any more.



Tua - QB, Bama Met at combine

Joe Burrow - QB, LSU Met at combine

Justin Herbert - QB, Oregon Met at combine

Jordan Love - QB, Utah State Met at Senior Bowl, hosted at a pre-draft workout, report is Miami moved quickly to get him in before they stopped them.

Josh Jones - OT, Houston Met at combine

Oluwole Betiku - EDGE, Illinois Video meeting (Austin Clark was his position coach at IL)

James Morgan - QB, FIU Met with at Shrine Bowl, in Miami and had facetime interview

Damien Lewis - RG, LSU, have a video interview set for this week

Robert Hunt - OG, Louisiana, have video interview set for this week

Zach Moss - RB, Utah, had video interview, Dolphins requested a private facility workut

Akeem Davis-Gither - LB, App State, had video interview

Luke Carter - P/K, olford, had video interview

D'Andre Swift - RB, GA, combine

Jedrick Willis JR - OT, Bama, combine

Andrew Thomas - OT, GA, combine

JK Dobbins - RB, Ohio State, combine, he spent a lot of time with Studesville, even had a private interview after the official interview. Miami also brought him in for a pre-draft visit.

Cam Aikers - RB, FSU, combine, he stated he has had a lot of contact with Miami, and they aske him if he could handle living in Miami.

DeeJay Dallas - RB, Miami, combine

Jonathan Taylor - RB, Wisconsin, combine

Chase Young - Edge, Ohio State, combine

Zack Baun - OLB, Wisconsin, combine

Rico Dowdle - RB, South Carolina, Shrine Bowl

Jordan McCray - WR, Oklahoma Stat, Shrine Bowl

Binjimen Victor - WR, Ohio State, Shrine Bowl

LeDarius Hamilton - Edge, Shrine Bowl

Tershawn Wharton - DT, Shrine Bowl

Michael Danna - DE, Shrine Bowl

Kevin Dotson - OG, Louisiana, Shrine Bowl

Quartney Davis - WR, Texas A&M, Senior Bowl

Broc Rutter - QB, North Central, combine

Luq Barcoo - CB, SD State, combine

Austin Edwards - Edge, Ferris State, Shrine Game

Joe Gaziano - Edge, Northwestern, private workout

Lavert Hill - CB, Michigan, combine

Carter O'Donnell - OT, Alberta, Shrine Game

Amik Robertson - CB, Louisiana Tech, combine

Calvin Throckmorton - OL, Oregon, combine