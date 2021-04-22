Players I like for dolphins pick at round 1 & 2

- 1st round, pick 6: obviously Pitts, Chase, Waddle, Smith
(Trade with Broncos and pick Waddle or Smith is best for me)
- 1st round, pick 18: Collins, Paye, or someone slipped big
(Phins might get same player if they trade down to 20s)
- 2nd round, pick 36: one of top 3 RBs, Radunz, Toney/Moore if Pitts at 6
- 2nd round, pick 50: get Center here, Dickerson, Humphrey, Meinerz
(Trade with Broncos and pick Waddle or Smith is best for me)
- 1st round, pick 18: Collins, Paye, or someone slipped big
(Phins might get same player if they trade down to 20s)
- 2nd round, pick 36: one of top 3 RBs, Radunz, Toney/Moore if Pitts at 6
- 2nd round, pick 50: get Center here, Dickerson, Humphrey, Meinerz