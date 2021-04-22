 Players I like for dolphins pick at round 1 & 2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Players I like for dolphins pick at round 1 & 2

C

clutch

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 11, 2010
Messages
174
Reaction score
132
- 1st round, pick 6: obviously Pitts, Chase, Waddle, Smith
(Trade with Broncos and pick Waddle or Smith is best for me)

- 1st round, pick 18: Collins, Paye, or someone slipped big
(Phins might get same player if they trade down to 20s)

- 2nd round, pick 36: one of top 3 RBs, Radunz, Toney/Moore if Pitts at 6

- 2nd round, pick 50: get Center here, Dickerson, Humphrey, Meinerz
 
CANDolphan

CANDolphan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Aug 22, 2006
Messages
4,106
Reaction score
1,168
No to Dickerson. Humphrey is likely lone gone by 50. Like the rest!
 
FINOMINAL

FINOMINAL

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 30, 2007
Messages
1,974
Reaction score
995
My mini board mock, with an either/or format. Who I want, who I’d take if my guy is gone.

Kyle Pitts/ Jaylon Waddle

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah/Kwity Paye

Andre Cisco/ Travis Etienne

Kenneth Gainwell/Creed Humphry

Teven Jenkins/Rhamondre Stevenson

Landon Dickerson/Dayo Odeyingbo

Tedarrell Slayton/Dyami Brown

Adentokunbo Ogundeji/ K.J. Costello
 
coolhand_05

coolhand_05

Rookie
Joined
May 4, 2007
Messages
53
Reaction score
98
- 1st round, pick 6: obviously Pitts, Chase, Waddle, Smith
(Trade with Broncos and pick Waddle or Smith is best for me)

I agree trade down would have to be sweet for me to move though (at least a 2nd). Pitts, Smith, Chase, Waddle my order.

- 1st round, pick 18: Collins, Paye, or someone slipped big
(Phins might get same player if they trade down to 20s)

Agree, would love to trade down, would add ot Tucker and lb Davis too.

- 2nd round, pick 36: one of top 3 RBs, Radunz, Toney/Moore if Pitts at 6

If we skip on edge Oweh top of list, no rb... no slot... Someone will slip out of 1st that will surprise.

- 2nd round, pick 50: get Center here, Dickerson, Humphrey, Meinerz

RB here, Gainwell later if big 3 gone, one of the centers will be there in 3rd. Marshall, Bateman, Toney... my order one will prob be here.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom