Players Who Can Be Part of the Solution

Obviously, this season is over. Flores needs to be fired. Grier needs to be fired. The entire coaching staff and front office are problems, and can’t be part of the solution moving forward.



So let’s talk about the guys who could be part of the solution in the future.



I think Tua, Waddle, Gesicki, Hunt, Eichenberg, and Kindley can all be part of the solution on offense. Obviously we don’t know on Tua yet, but I’m optimistic. He is accurate and decisive. I was encouraged by his play today and feel that our playcalling routinely hamstrings the offense. Even great QBs miss on throws—Herbert has already missed two open receivers for big plays today. Tua doesn’t even get those chances from our offense—can’t remember the last time we’ve had an open receiver behind the defense, with or without a completion.



Waddle is going to be a good player. Only question is how good—is he just an above average slot, or is he a star? He’s not as shifty as billed, and we haven’t seen him make many plays down the field, but again I think this may be a playcalling issue.



Gesicki is good. He is what he is (an irrelevant blocker), but he’s a weapon and he plays hard. He’s probably our best player on offense.



On the OL, I think Eichenberg can be a league-average starter at LT with development. Hunt has the tools to be great at RG, but I’d settle for above average starter. Kindley is a good backup guard, and I think he could be a decent starter at LG if he stays in shape. We really need to solve RT, and the answer isn’t on the roster.



On defense, I think the keepers are Ogbah, Wilkins, Sieler, Jaelen Phillips, Holland, and Needham. Raekwon is on the bubble for me.



On the DL, Ogbah is probably our best front 7 guy. He’s not a great pass rusher, but he’s a good, well-rounded player. Wilkins is an above average starter, too. And Sieler is a solid rotational piece. Phillips has the potential to be great, but needs to develop his pass rushing moves and learn to stay low.



At linebacker, nothing is salvageable. Baker is awful. Roberts is depth at best. Scarlett and Riley are JAGs. We need to start from scratch here.



In the secondary, X is too old, too injury-prone, and too expensive to be part of the future, and Byron Jones is too old and too expensive. Rowe looks done, and Brandon Jones can’t cover. But Needham is a good slot, and Holland looks like he could be a star. Obviously Igbinoghene is terrible and needs to go.



What do y’all think? Anyone else that may be part of a good Dolphins team in the near future?