Players Who Can Be Part of the Solution

Obviously, this season is over. Flores needs to be fired. Grier needs to be fired. The entire coaching staff and front office are problems, and can’t be part of the solution moving forward.

So let’s talk about the guys who could be part of the solution in the future.

I think Tua, Waddle, Gesicki, Hunt, Eichenberg, and Kindley can all be part of the solution on offense. Obviously we don’t know on Tua yet, but I’m optimistic. He is accurate and decisive. I was encouraged by his play today and feel that our playcalling routinely hamstrings the offense. Even great QBs miss on throws—Herbert has already missed two open receivers for big plays today. Tua doesn’t even get those chances from our offense—can’t remember the last time we’ve had an open receiver behind the defense, with or without a completion.

Waddle is going to be a good player. Only question is how good—is he just an above average slot, or is he a star? He’s not as shifty as billed, and we haven’t seen him make many plays down the field, but again I think this may be a playcalling issue.

Gesicki is good. He is what he is (an irrelevant blocker), but he’s a weapon and he plays hard. He’s probably our best player on offense.

On the OL, I think Eichenberg can be a league-average starter at LT with development. Hunt has the tools to be great at RG, but I’d settle for above average starter. Kindley is a good backup guard, and I think he could be a decent starter at LG if he stays in shape. We really need to solve RT, and the answer isn’t on the roster.

On defense, I think the keepers are Ogbah, Wilkins, Sieler, Jaelen Phillips, Holland, and Needham. Raekwon is on the bubble for me.

On the DL, Ogbah is probably our best front 7 guy. He’s not a great pass rusher, but he’s a good, well-rounded player. Wilkins is an above average starter, too. And Sieler is a solid rotational piece. Phillips has the potential to be great, but needs to develop his pass rushing moves and learn to stay low.

At linebacker, nothing is salvageable. Baker is awful. Roberts is depth at best. Scarlett and Riley are JAGs. We need to start from scratch here.

In the secondary, X is too old, too injury-prone, and too expensive to be part of the future, and Byron Jones is too old and too expensive. Rowe looks done, and Brandon Jones can’t cover. But Needham is a good slot, and Holland looks like he could be a star. Obviously Igbinoghene is terrible and needs to go.

What do y’all think? Anyone else that may be part of a good Dolphins team in the near future?
 
Bro Kindley and Eichenberg ? I’m not sure why some are giving him a free pass (eich ) he’s getting roasted every game , at least as an LT
 
😆 Raekwon is on the bubble. He is our 2nd nest defensive player on the team, and its not close. Maybe you don't understand his role and how well he plays it.
 
If there are players who have chance to be part of the future, then get what you can for them. But the Dolphins needs to stop doing the thing where the coach takes over and within two years of being the coach strips the roster of its existing talent and replaces it with draftpicks that underperform their predecessors and over the hill veterans.

Contrary to popular opinion, the Dolphins haven't failed entirely to draft talent in the last 20 years. What we've failed to ever due is build upon the talent we've had and then failed to retain the talent that has developed.

Get a real coaching staff in here that gets the best out of players, and we'll see where we are.
 
Players actually worth keeping…
Tua
Waddle
Gesicki
X
Holland
Phillips
Ogbah
Raekwon

Coaches worth keeping…
 
Kindley is awful in pass pro, he consistently is pushed backwards into qb. He is awful. Good run blocker. He should start hiking on his off time.
 
Waddle seems like a good (not great) slot receiver, he was picked too high though.

Gesicki for sure needs to stay. Smythe too, the rest of the TEs can go.

RBs: None of them stand out.

Eichenberg struggled against a poor defense, id like to see how he looks at guard.

Deiter was looking decent at Center before injury, and Hunt looks like he will be fine too. The rest can go.

Ogbah, Seiler, Wilkins, Van Ginkel, Needham, Holland, Rowe, and Philips should stay. The rest of the defense can go, yes that means trading Howard for a 1st rounder.

Tua looks like an average NFL starter. Nothing great, but not terrible. If no one gives up a high pick for him in a trade then I would keep him and draft QBs in the 3rd or 4th round every year.
 
Safety duo of Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland is here to stay

Waddle, Gesicki, and they'll prob keep Mack Hollins around for ST

Eichenberg/Hunt are fine, we need 3 others.

Wilkins/Davis/Seiler is a good unit, they just need a true NT as I have been saying for 2 years.

Ogbah is solid, but may get expensive.

Sanders is fine


Everyone else can GTFO
 
Hey, if you like him better, good. That’s the point of this thread.

I’m not sold on him yet. He has great plays and then awful plays, playing a role that shouldn’t be so inconsistent. But I’d be glad if he ends up being part of the solution.
 
A very talented general manager is required to pick a great coach , to draft the right players and completely remake our scouting department.
 
I’m giving him a huge benefit of the doubt based on him being a rookie, playing a position he didn’t play all training camp/preseason, and without a real offensive line coach. I think he’s been adequate all things considered and think he’ll improve a lot with experience and real coaching.
 
Fair enough. I’d like the staff to give up their blind obsession with “position versatility “ and let guys play the positions they drafted them too. Eich , Phillips , Waddle etc
 
Can you cite some of his awful plays? I'd like to review them.
 
Go watch last week’s All22, man. He got pushed out of his gap on 3-4 runs and generated little to no pressure in the passing game. There’s a reason PFF graded him out one of our worst players.
 
