Players who opted out?

Just a question, how do you feel about players who opted out? Are they really taking the time to get ready for the NFL in private and can that compare to guys who stayed and competed in games? I think it drops you a couple of pegs, as what is basically an off season training program is no substitute for the full time coaching, game planning and live action of games. Not sure how the combine, personal days and how these guys are going to showcase their talents for the coaches and scouts is going to go this time, but seems if you have less game film, you have more questions to be answered before plunking down your contract. Guys like Gregory Rousseau have only played sixteen total games in their college career. Kwity Paye has played 37 games.
 
I would hate to be the GM who has to make a decision on a lot of these opt outs.

You mentioned Rousseau and I think that's the perfect example. He really needed another year to solidify his standing and to improve the nuances of the position. He's someone who I think hurt his draft status.

To me, Smith overtook Chase this year and a lot of that was simply because he played.

I kind of look at it this way. If you're a team that believes it has a legitimate shot at the super bowl, you might avoid the opt out players a little more. How out of shape will they be, as you mentioned? How rusty etc.
 
