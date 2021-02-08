Just a question, how do you feel about players who opted out? Are they really taking the time to get ready for the NFL in private and can that compare to guys who stayed and competed in games? I think it drops you a couple of pegs, as what is basically an off season training program is no substitute for the full time coaching, game planning and live action of games. Not sure how the combine, personal days and how these guys are going to showcase their talents for the coaches and scouts is going to go this time, but seems if you have less game film, you have more questions to be answered before plunking down your contract. Guys like Gregory Rousseau have only played sixteen total games in their college career. Kwity Paye has played 37 games.