Players you want today ?

EasyRider

EasyRider

fastball83 said:
I would like Dricoll, Lemieux/Kindley to put another anchor on our OL, at Joshua Kelley or Deejay dallas (I dream of another Ricky :):):)).
I don’t know player I would want specifically but I hope they stay on course and keep building the lines from the inside out. Maybe draft three RBs with the last three picks and see if we can find a diamond in the rough there
 
Swollcolb

-Nick Harris, Tyler Biadasz, Prince Tega Wanagho, Netane Muti, Saahdiq Charles all guys that intrigue me on OL.

-Lamical Perine, Anthony McFarland, Joshua Kelley, Eno Benjamin at RB

- Donovan People’s Jones, Quez Watkins, James Proche, Tyler Johnson are 4 receivers that I really like

- Rashard Lawrence, Leki Fotu, Khalid Kareem, Curtis Weaver in the front 7

-Javelin Guidry, Lavonta Taylor, JR Reed, Bryce Hall I wouldn’t be shocked to seeus take 1 more DB.

- a lot of TEs still available I really like Harrison Bryant from FAU he’s such a good receiver. But he’s more of a big slot. But hed be ideal back up for Gesicki.
 
Finsup4ever

C - Biadasz
NT - Leki Fotu
G - Lemiex, Kindley, or Printer
WR - KJ Hill, Gandy- Galden, or Collin Johnson
RB - DeeJay Dallas or Rico Dowdle
T - Tega Wanogho
DE - Weaver
OLB - Akeem-Gaither
 
Sonn_pop

Swollcolb said:
-Nick Harris, Tyler Biadasz, Prince Tega Wanagho, Netane Muti, Saahdiq Charles all guys that intrigue me on OL.

-Lamical Perine, Anthony McFarland, Joshua Kelley, Eno Benjamin at RB

- Donovan People’s Jones, Quez Watkins, James Proche, Tyler Johnson are 4 receivers that I really like

- Rashard Lawrence, Leki Fotu, Khalid Kareem, Curtis Weaver in the front 7

-Javelin Guidry, Lavonta Taylor, JR Reed, Bryce Hall I wouldn’t be shocked to seeus take 1 more DB.

- a lot of TEs still available I really like Harrison Bryant from FAU he’s such a good receiver. But he’s more of a big slot. But hed be ideal back up for Gesicki.
I didn’t realize Hall was still available... he was a 1st rounder before the injury... add him to my list
 
Nappy Roots

Nappy Roots

Swollcolb said:
-Nick Harris, Tyler Biadasz, Prince Tega Wanagho, Netane Muti, Saahdiq Charles all guys that intrigue me on OL.

-Lamical Perine, Anthony McFarland, Joshua Kelley, Eno Benjamin at RB

- Donovan People’s Jones, Quez Watkins, James Proche, Tyler Johnson are 4 receivers that I really like

- Rashard Lawrence, Leki Fotu, Khalid Kareem, Curtis Weaver in the front 7

-Javelin Guidry, Lavonta Taylor, JR Reed, Bryce Hall I wouldn’t be shocked to seeus take 1 more DB.

- a lot of TEs still available I really like Harrison Bryant from FAU he’s such a good receiver. But he’s more of a big slot. But hed be ideal back up for Gesicki.
why do you want Lavonta Taylor?
 
Aqua Marino (UK)

Aqua Marino (UK)

If Anthony Gordan is still there in the 5th I think it would be hugely prudent of the Dolphins to take him as insurance? It’s clear Rosen has no future here and perhaps we could get another 5th for him?
 
T

The Ghost

Swollcolb said:
- a lot of TEs still available I really like Harrison Bryant from FAU he’s such a good receiver. But he’s more of a big slot. But hed be ideal back up for Gesicki.
I like quite a few of the players you listed but Harrison Bryant is alone at the top of my list.

I’d love to add him to the mix with Big Mike.
 
Swollcolb

Nappy Roots said:
why do you want Lavonta Taylor?
I like the fact he’s played corner and safety, athletic, aggressive tackler, I think he could make the team as a special teams player. Don’t love him but I’d be happy taking a flier on him late
 
Geordie

Geordie

Mudd said:
WR
Peoples-Jones
Joe Reed

RB
Perine
McFarland
Warren

TE
Okwuegbunam

OT
Charles

OG
Bartch

DE
Alton Robinson
This list is pretty much there, I would add Gandy-Golden to WR but Peoples-Jones and Perine would be my priority and I would be making moves right now to move up to get them both. Charles at OT would be a great Value pick, Leki Fotu and Khalil (forgot his last name for a moment big DT out of Neb who has a twin brother also in this draft :)). Later in the draft, Runyan, Marino, Neville Clarke and Jr Reed.
 
