Playoff Hype Video

royalshank

royalshank

Mar 13, 2006
I don’t watch Chris Simms. Is that how he talks about Tua all of the time? What’s he been saying since the guy has won 7 in a row?
 
NBP81

NBP81

Messages
royalshank said:
I don’t watch Chris Simms. Is that how he talks about Tua all of the time? What’s he been saying since the guy has won 7 in a row?
Thats Simms 2 weeks ago I think...lol
 
royalshank

royalshank

Messages
Well, if he’s like that about a young player who’s developing then he has no credibility in my view.

I love when these guys who completely sucked as professionals come out and say things like “any QB could throw 5-6 yards over the middle” when they themselves couldn’t do it. **** him.
 
NBP81

NBP81

13,271
@bdizzle00 This kind of video is probably not your thing but if you want to know how Simms pissed off Fins fans, its in there...lol!
 
B

bdizzle00

NBP81 said:
@bdizzle00 This kind of video is probably not your thing but if you want to know how Simms pissed off Fins fans, its in there...lol!
Thank you. I promise I will watch it but I typically don’t watch ANY media type’s takes and I certainly don’t let it bother me one way or another what they say.

I’m sure there are tens of thousands of examples of media types having takes that piss off fans of certain teams. It’s the norm and not really noteworthy.
 
