Playoff picture

Correct me if wrong
We are in if:
Win out
Colts lose 2 of the next 3. houston then the steelers. divisions games are never an easy task
Ravens lose one and we win 2 out of three
I get we are on year 2 of the rebuild, and superbowl is going to happen this year BUT my god we need to atleast make it.
