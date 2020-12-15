Playoff picture

giants game really won't hurt ravens if they lose. honestly that is non conference. they could lose it and win 2 others get to 10 and if we end up at 10 we are out i think. well we would be 7 and 5 in conference and if ravens lost to giants but beat other two teams they would be 7-5 in conference. then next tie breaker is common games i think,,,,,not sure but i thought we lose that but i could be wrong.....anyone know?