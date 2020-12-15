Playoff picture

Correct me if wrong
We are in if:
Win out
Colts lose 2 of the next 3. houston then the steelers. divisions games are never an easy task
Ravens lose one and we win 2 out of three

I get we are on year 2 of the rebuild, and superbowl is going to happen this year BUT my god we need to atleast make it.
 
We are in year 1, this is Tua's first contract year.
We don't have to make it this year, but it would be great if Tua got some playoff experience and grinding experience in December and the playoffs.
 
Indianapolis, Cleveland and Tennesssee also all have to win out!!! If any of those teams slip up and we handle our business it provides more opportunties.
 
Thought the first tie breaker was division record, why does that chart have us ahead of Balt ?
 
giants game really won't hurt ravens if they lose. honestly that is non conference. they could lose it and win 2 others get to 10 and if we end up at 10 we are out i think. well we would be 7 and 5 in conference and if ravens lost to giants but beat other two teams they would be 7-5 in conference. then next tie breaker is common games i think,,,,,not sure but i thought we lose that but i could be wrong.....anyone know?
 
bane said:
giants game really won't hurt ravens if they lose. honestly that is non conference. they could lose it and win 2 others get to 10 and if we end up at 10 we are out i think. well we would be 7 and 5 in conference and if ravens lost to giants but beat other two teams they would be 7-5 in conference. then next tie breaker is common games i think,,,,,not sure but i thought we lose that but i could be wrong.....anyone know?
I've been trying to figure that one out too that's a good question
 
Teams left fighting and opponents combined record...

Miami-(NE, @LV, @BUF) 23-16

Cleveland-(@NYG, @NYJ, PIT) 16-23

Indy-(HOU, @PIT, JAX) 16-23

Balt-(JAX, NYG, @CIN) 8-30-1

Raiders-(LAC, MIA, @DEN) 17-22
 
Also curious if Cleveland loses to the Giants and the Pittsburgh they'll be 10-6 with a 7-5 conference record as well, and who gets the tiebreaker if we finish the same. Or how does it go if us, Cleveland, and Baltimore all finish 10-6 and 7-5
 
if we could win two games and get to 10 and colts lose to texans and steelers they would be at 10 they would have 6 conference losses and we would have 5. we would be in that way. its a shame that texans fumbled ball on goal line two weeks ago against colts or we would be in good position.
 
bane said:
giants game really won't hurt ravens if they lose. honestly that is non conference. they could lose it and win 2 others get to 10 and if we end up at 10 we are out i think. well we would be 7 and 5 in conference and if ravens lost to giants but beat other two teams they would be 7-5 in conference. then next tie breaker is common games i think,,,,,not sure but i thought we lose that but i could be wrong.....anyone know?
@bane seriously call it a night!
 
