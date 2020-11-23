Playoff Run....

For Miami to make a serious playoff run, I think they need to win the next two games. Heading into the final stretch at 8-4 would obviously be a lot easier than 7-5. The last four games are a difficult stretch --- Raiders (6-4), New England (4-6), Buffalo (7-3) and KC (9-1). I'm not sure the order.

I feel like the Dolphins took Denver a little for granted and were never able to match the energy of the Broncos. Maybe that's a good coaching point for a young team. More problematic was how awful the offense looked. The offensive line played it's worse game of the season. Obviously, Miami needs to pick it up on offense for any shot at the postseason. There are opportunities for receivers to step up. Who will it be? Somebody absolutely has to.

The defense bent against the Broncos, giving up a lot of yardage in the run game, but gave Miami a chance to win. The interception by Howard, the fourth down stop on Denver's opening drive in the third quarter and Van Ginkel's forced fumble at the goal line were the highlights against Denver. As badly as the Dolphins played, they had a chance to tie it late, which was kind of remarkable.

All is not lost, but have to bring it every week.
 
Week 17 should be easier against Fromm and the BUs, as the started get rested after locking up the Division before that week
 
Jets and Bengals are obviously winnable. KC unlikely. Who knows how NE will look but we usually beat them at home.... Sitting at 9-5 we have 2 TOUGH road games to close it out. Carr doesn't scare me but their rushing attack does. Buffalo at home is always tough and I don't expect a win but its a divisional game that could go either way.

Hoping for 10-6
 
One more thought on Denver, then I'll leave it in the rearview window.

That 15-yard scramble by Lock, on third and 15, was the play of the game for the Broncos. Pick up 10 there and it's a field goal. Leading 16-13 on that final drive, Fitzpatrick doesn't have to take a chance in the endzone. Most likely Sanders makes the kick and its 16-16 going to overtime.

Oh well, not to be.
 
Not impossible, but tough. TEN, BAL, LV don't have a tough schedule and Miami has a tough last 4. I can see Miami losing the last 4 or going 1-3. That's conservative. Optimistically, 3-1. And that's assuming the next two are 2-0.
 
You guys have the Steelers , the Pats and us so don't start taking the division title for granted.

Also a loss to the chargers , 49ers or Denver is not out of the question my friend

A late season fold by the Bills was usually a certainty until last season :shrug:
 
