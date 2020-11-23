For Miami to make a serious playoff run, I think they need to win the next two games. Heading into the final stretch at 8-4 would obviously be a lot easier than 7-5. The last four games are a difficult stretch --- Raiders (6-4), New England (4-6), Buffalo (7-3) and KC (9-1). I'm not sure the order.



I feel like the Dolphins took Denver a little for granted and were never able to match the energy of the Broncos. Maybe that's a good coaching point for a young team. More problematic was how awful the offense looked. The offensive line played it's worse game of the season. Obviously, Miami needs to pick it up on offense for any shot at the postseason. There are opportunities for receivers to step up. Who will it be? Somebody absolutely has to.



The defense bent against the Broncos, giving up a lot of yardage in the run game, but gave Miami a chance to win. The interception by Howard, the fourth down stop on Denver's opening drive in the third quarter and Van Ginkel's forced fumble at the goal line were the highlights against Denver. As badly as the Dolphins played, they had a chance to tie it late, which was kind of remarkable.



All is not lost, but have to bring it every week.