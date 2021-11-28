 Playoff thoughts (Post Iron Bowl)... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Playoff thoughts (Post Iron Bowl)...

The only givens (as I type) are Georgia & Michigan.

I am tentatively fine w/ Cincinnati. Should the Bearcats remain undefeated, They IMO deserve it. What more can a G5 School do?

The ACC winner and Notre Dame are SOL.

Here is where it gets interesting....

OkSt as a 1 loss conference champ s/b in.

I am fine w/ a 2 loss Bama team provided they don't get curb stomped by UGa

Oregon should get preference over Tosu. More so, if they win convincingly in the P12 Cshio.
 
