Playoffs Are Done

For anyone till expecting playoffs, it’s not happening. I wasn’t expecting Miami to make the playoffs, I was expecting 7-9. AFC playoff teams will be Buffalo, New England, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cleveland, Kansas City and South winner.



Rest of the season should be used to see who’s worth keeping and getting people like Tua reps. Tua should start @Denver imo. Players like Godchaux are clearly playing their last season in Miami. I just wanna see the O-line continue to get better, coaching improve, and some sort of pass rush and Fitz on the bench the rest of the season.