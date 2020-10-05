Playoffs Are Done

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

For anyone till expecting playoffs, it’s not happening. I wasn’t expecting Miami to make the playoffs, I was expecting 7-9. AFC playoff teams will be Buffalo, New England, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cleveland, Kansas City and South winner.

Rest of the season should be used to see who’s worth keeping and getting people like Tua reps. Tua should start @Denver imo. Players like Godchaux are clearly playing their last season in Miami. I just wanna see the O-line continue to get better, coaching improve, and some sort of pass rush and Fitz on the bench the rest of the season.
 
outlawd2u

outlawd2u

Whether true or not there is a 0% chance that Flores and co believe this. I dont think they'll have this mentality until they are mathematically eliminated.
 
D

DolfanISS

outlawd2u said:
Whether true or not there is a 0% chance that Flores and co believe this. I dont think they'll have this mentality until they are mathematically eliminated.
Nobody believes this until they are mathematically eliminated. There are a huge difference between a fans perspective and a player or coach.
 
39wildman

39wildman

Dolphins play hard but they are not ready yet..give them about 2 yr.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

outlawd2u said:
Whether true or not there is a 0% chance that Flores and co believe this. I dont think they'll have this mentality until they are mathematically eliminated.
You’re right and they shouldn’t as professionals. This is just from a fan’s perspective. But the more losses we get the sooner they need to get Tua in there. Otherwise its wasted reps with Fitzpatrick.
 
