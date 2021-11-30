Playoffs...If

The Patriots would have to lose two games before the Miami game and Miami would have to win the game against Patriots so they would both have 7 losses, if Miami wins all their remaining games. In that scenario Miami would go to the playoffs because they will have beaten the Patriots twice this season.



Since the Bills have already beaten the Dolphins twice this year, the Bills would have to lose 4 more games before the Dolphins would get in the playoffs over them. Because if they both finish 10-7, the Bills will go to the playoffs over the Dolphins.



Unfortunately I think the 7 losses earlier in the season will probably end up being too big a hole to dig out of to make the playoffs this year. Yet anything is possible, so it’s not over until It’s over.