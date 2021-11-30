Playoffs...If

tay0365
I know, with the huge hole Miami dug themselves into, talking playoffs is the last thing Miami fans should be talking about, unless there is a miracle to put Miami back in a realistic shot, BUT...
If Miami does manage to squeeze themselves into the post-season, with the way Miami is getting better each week, with still some key players still to come back, Miami could be a very dangerous team to see as your opponent.
A hot Patriots team or not, if the Bills fall on their face as they have done before with at least three loses, and the Pats lose just two game (To lead Miami by just 1...If Miami can win out) before they meet Miami in the final game...I am going to like our chances.
