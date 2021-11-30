 Playoffs...If | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Playoffs...If

I know, with the huge hole Miami dug themselves into, talking playoffs is the last thing Miami fans should be talking about, unless there is a miracle to put Miami back in a realistic shot, BUT...

If Miami does manage to squeeze themselves into the post-season, with the way Miami is getting better each week, with still some key players still to come back, Miami could be a very dangerous team to see as your opponent.

A hot Patriots team or not, if the Bills fall on their face as they have done before with at least three loses, and the Pats lose just two game (To lead Miami by just 1...If Miami can win out) before they meet Miami in the final game...I am going to like our chances.
 
I know I'm overly excited, but heck yeah. Top shelf defense, ball hogging offense, and maybe an improving run game with Lindsay (sure looked like an improvement to me). If we keep playing this way, no one will want a piece of this.

I've seen some media refer to us as old school physical, winning in a phone booth etc. I wouldn't have said the same myself but I like the sound of it.
 
As fans we can all mess around with possibilities using all kinds of NFL playoff predictors and simulators and machines, to how see how we can go from 13th to as high as AFC East Champions. Wild Card #2 (Seed #6) or Wild Card #3 (Seed #7). But, the Giants is the teams focus to get to 1-0 by 4:00pm ET. The rest takes care of itself.
 
'Deep said:
One game at a time, tay. I'm not even looking at any possible playoff scenarios yet.
Absolutely agree. This was more of what if, then the road to the playoffs have become easier...It hasn't, but it still possible If they play one game at a time, and let everything else take care of itself.

If they do get in though. Finheaven is going to be a crowded, and fun place to be on weekends...And Victory Mondays. 😉
 
look at the teams at the 7th spot...i doubt any of them run the table....and thats the key...that being said i seriously doubt theres anyway we can get in unless we win out....we have to win 10 games or forget it. if we win ten, some how, someway, the football gods will bless us this year but we got to win 10
 
I’m like everyone and want us to make the playoffs. But I’m going with my head and not emotions here. We really hurt ourselves with those early losses and likely it’s going to cost us a playoff berth.
 
The Patriots would have to lose two games before the Miami game and Miami would have to win the game against Patriots so they would both have 7 losses, if Miami wins all their remaining games. In that scenario Miami would go to the playoffs because they will have beaten the Patriots twice this season.

Since the Bills have already beaten the Dolphins twice this year, the Bills would have to lose 4 more games before the Dolphins would get in the playoffs over them. Because if they both finish 10-7, the Bills will go to the playoffs over the Dolphins.

Unfortunately I think the 7 losses earlier in the season will probably end up being too big a hole to dig out of to make the playoffs this year. Yet anything is possible, so it’s not over until It’s over.
 
