 Playoffs, Who Do You Find Yourself Rooting For & Against | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Playoffs, Who Do You Find Yourself Rooting For & Against

Bretaw131313

Bretaw131313

Well.. I have been a long time reader of posts, and definitely a long time appreciator of the mods and stewards of this site (so thank you for this space).

I have never created a thread and only reply once in a while.. for whatever reason, I felt called to get to know the community better through interacting some more.

As I have been watching the playoffs, and of course being a Football Fan as well as Dolphins Fan for life.. I notice that there are certain players I just find myself rooting for, and against!! lol -- So I thought I would share a few of those AND I would love to know how everyone else stands on this topic.

For example.. I find myself rooting for Matthew Stafford. Based on my growing up as a Marino fan and 'defending' his status having never won a SB, I find myself rooting for Stafford to rise up and go from good QB with lots of stats to someone who wins a SB. He seems like a nice guy off the field and I am rooting for him to go all the way. And Kupp... I mean how can you not like that guy!! He seems tiny and not so fast yet crazy good at being an awesome football player.

I wouldn't say I am rooting for Mahomes, but almost impossible not to enjoy and marvel at his abilities.

Despite the annoying fact that we don't have Burrows and Chase on the Phins, I'd like to see the Bengals in the SB against the Rams.

I find my self rooting for Kittles and Kelce, I like the way these guys play. I love Bosa from the niners, relentless, game changer.

I like to watch Devante Adams play, great player, though I don't necessarily root for him.

On the other end, Josh Allen just is someone I want to see lose, lol, for whatever reason. He's like the perfect QB villain to me... I guess because of being a Bill for the most part-- and he's super talented with the escapability and toughness which makes him so frustrating to watch if you are rooting against the Bills!!! I found myself hanging on every play rooting for the Bills to lose as much as when I am watching the Phins to win... like I was a Chiefs fan for the day. And oh how sweet it was to see Allen on the bench when the Chiefs tied the game and then won.

Not a fan of OBJ at all, as a phony to me, and someone who only plays well when in the mood etc.

Also something about Aaron Rodgers, I find my self rooting against the Packers.. It is though, in some ways, very surprising how little he's done in the post season but for the one SB.

And of course, anytime Brady loses, it's gratifying! Though at this point, he's done too much for me to try to reason away how great he is- which sucks.

Anyway... I would be curious about how others experience this side of things, being football fans.

Thanks again to the stewards of this site, I'll keep donating as I can.
 
lynx

lynx

Pretty much agree with everything you said here
 
KingHydra

KingHydra

Rooting for the Rams because I like Stafford and McVay.

Rooting for Bengals with all my might because I'm so sick of the Chiefs and those stupid Mahomes commercials.
Also, really like Burrow and who doesn't love an underdog.
 
DuderinoN703

DuderinoN703

I was on board with New England losing. I didn’t want Brady to win. I wanted Buffalo to lose. I wanted Rodgers to lose.

I’m fine with all of that. I like having a Super Bowl that I don’t care about. I’d like to see the Rams play the Bengals.
 
phishfan4life

phishfan4life

I always root against the Patriots and Tom Brady....cause honestly it's really all we've seen in the Super Bowl for the last 20 years. So, seeing Brady lose yesterday was very gratifying as the Patriots were eliminated the week before.

I find myself rooting for the Rams right now for the same reason as you....I would like to see Stafford get that elusive ring. But really, as long as neither Brady nor the Patriots wins it, I'm happy!
 
R

rafael

Despite the draft pick situation I find myself rooting for SF. I also am rooting for the Rams. I like the design of their offenses and how they play in general.

I rooted against NE and Buffalo. I was surprised by the poll on this board that had Buffalo at the top of the SB wish list. I guess some people are more fans for or against certain players than they are fans of the Dolphins, even here.

I rooted against Brady. And this year I found myself rooting against Aaron Rodgers after the stupidity surrounding his vaccination. I'm rooting against the Bengals. I think I'm in the minority that wasn't happy they got their playoff win.
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

At this point I really hate them all. I’d pull for the Bengals but I really don’t like Burrow. I also don’t like Mahomes or Jimmy G. I hate McVay. I’ll probably just work for the superbowl again this year
 
