Poach Ken Dorsey for OC

from the Bills when the timing is appropriate. Jettison out our blind 2-headed OCs.

Ken is the passing coordinator/QB Coach for Buffalo and is very likely more qualified than either of our bozos.

Let's bring him back to Miami where he experienced some halcyon glory.
 
I beat the drum for him all offseason before Flores' mess of an idea. Either they didn't like him or he declined to interview
 
Ken Dorsey would immediately be the smartest guy in the room, which would be its own problem. He's going to be a head coach.
 
