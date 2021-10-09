Poach Ken Dorsey for OC

Vaark
from the Bills when the timing is appropriate. Jettison out our blind 2-headed OCs.
Ken is the passing coordinator/QB Coach for Buffalo and is very likely more qualified than either of our bozos.
Let's bring him back to Miami where he experienced some halcyon glory.
