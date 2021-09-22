 Poll: Get Aaron Rodgers or not? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll: Get Aaron Rodgers or not?

Trade or wait till FA, doesn't matter... Do you want Aaron Rodgers

  • Yes I want Rodgers

    Votes: 15 45.5%

  • No

    Votes: 18 54.5%
  • Total voters
    33
Im not opposed to Rodgers, but he is under contract until end of next season barring some more antics that the Dolphins don't really like dealing with. Would also depend on price for his age. At the moment I couldn't vote yes or no.
 
E30M3 said:
Im not opposed to Rodgers, but he is under contract until end of next season barring some more antics that the Dolphins don't really like dealing with. Would also depend on price for his age. At the moment I couldn't vote yes or no.
Hypotheticlly speaking... don't put that much thought in it. If it helps you out just assume its some draft picks in a trade, maybe throw in Tua.

Would you want Rodgers? Simple as that.
 
He has been good but for how much longer will he hold up and be productive? Miami needs to draft the right guy if Tua is not the answer.
 
I would take Chad Henne back at this point. Why are we not just giving Houston their demands at this point?
 
Rodgers makes us contenders instantly. passing on him is like passing on Brady!!
 
So are you insinuating that Tua is responsible for the mess at OL?? What makes anyone one think that Rogers would have had any more success when the OL don't know their assignments and don't come off a double team to pick up a free running defender?

This board lol
 
Yeah, I happily would give Rodgers 3 years at whatever price he wants. If he wants a 4th, I give that to him as well, just wouldn't be as happy about it.
 
biggrouper said:
Both Watson and Rogers are a no go for me... Ideal worlds just don't exist and the compensation required will not get us the compensation we need right now...
But Watson is a small QB (only 1 inch taller than Tua). He also tore his ACL twice (glass knees) and fractured his shoulder and had an LCL sprain (that's 3 knee issues).

Why would we want another small injury-prone QB?
 
Rodgers, watson or Tua it doesn't matter, the offensive coaching is the issue. We have clowns running the offensive side of the ball.

I dont blame these young linemen either, you need to teach them how to block, who to block, and organization as a unit. The blocking scheme sucks as a whole.
 
