Poll: Get Aaron Rodgers or not?

Just curious how this poll compares to the Watson poll.
Hypotheticlly speaking... don't put that much thought in it. If it helps you out just assume its some draft picks in a trade, maybe throw in Tua.Im not opposed to Rodgers, but he is under contract until end of next season barring some more antics that the Dolphins don't really like dealing with. Would also depend on price for his age. At the moment I couldn't vote yes or no.
Not with our offensive line!Rodgers makes us contenders instantly. passing on him is like passing on Brady!!
I’m sure he can call protections unlike… or see blitzes unlike… good qbs make bad olines look decent.Not with our offensive line!
But Watson is a small QB (only 1 inch taller than Tua). He also tore his ACL twice (glass knees) and fractured his shoulder and had an LCL sprain (that's 3 knee issues).Both Watson and Rogers are a no go for me... Ideal worlds just don't exist and the compensation required will not get us the compensation we need right now...
And even good QB's end up inactive or in hospital due to bad offensive lines.I’m sure he can call protections unlike… or see blitzes unlike… good qbs make bad olines look decent.
Yeah that Chiefs' OL looked really decent in the Super Bowl last year.I’m sure he can call protections unlike… or see blitzes unlike… good qbs make bad olines look decent.