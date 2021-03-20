 Poll : Our WORST starting QB since Marino | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll : Our WORST starting QB since Marino

Who was our worst starting QB since Marino?

  • Ray Lucas

    Votes: 12 41.4%

  • Josh Rosen

    Votes: 4 13.8%

  • AJ Feeley

    Votes: 3 10.3%

  • Brock Osweiler

    Votes: 3 10.3%

  • Gus Frerotte

    Votes: 3 10.3%

  • Daunte Culpepper

    Votes: 3 10.3%

  • Jay Cutler

    Votes: 2 6.9%

  • Chad Henne

    Votes: 3 10.3%

  • John Beck

    Votes: 14 48.3%

  • Other

    Votes: 5 17.2%
  • Total voters
    29
insomnia411

insomnia411

Let's have some fun with this.

Pat White doesn't count because he never started a game.
I understand that I left some guys off the list list like Sage Rosenfels and Cleo Lemon, but I only had so many poll spaces for names, and I created an OTHER option if you think that Tyler Thigpen was the worst of the worst for example.

For me, I gotta go with John Beck and I think he just edges out AJ Feeley for the worst Dolphins QB I've ever seen.
Feeley was really bad, but he had a pretty good arm and was out there trying to make big throws, he just had absolutely no help and he was a moron. John Beck (also not much help) was just an absolute wuss that played scared, fumled snaps, had a noodle arm and just had no ability to play the position.
 
RastaMan407

RastaMan407

Wow ok?? Lets set a starting minimum of 8 games and decide from there. Most of those QBs on the list didn’t even play 5 games. Based off that criteria here are my choices.

1. Cleo Lemon
2. Joey Harrington
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Like trying to pick out the worst 💩 in punch bowl full of turds.

I am going with Culpepper because I remember some experts trying to convince me he was playing well in a Dolphin uniform when he was playing.
 
M

Mr. Day

A.J Feeley was one of the worst quarterbacks that I have seen in my life. I cursed him out every time I saw him on my television screen.
 
traptses

traptses

Wow, what a god awful list of QBs. A lot of different acceptable answers. From an expectation sense, either through the draft or trade, Culpepper, Feeley, Rosen, Beck, and Henne all cost us a 2nd round pick. Terrible value on those picks, but I don’t think any of them were our worst QB performance wise.

I think I would have to go with Lucas. Lemon gets honorable mention, but his game winning pass to save an 0-16 season saves him.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

I would say Ray Lucas...by a long shot, but Osweiller tapped me on the shoulder and said, "You forgot about me."

The silver lining in us signing Lucas is that he would be 1st team All-Pro the 2 times the Jets played us, and 1st team Awww No! against everyone else. We destroyed his career to the point that we wouldn't have to worry about him anymore.
 
