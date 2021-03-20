Poll : Our WORST starting QB since Marino

Let's have some fun with this.



Pat White doesn't count because he never started a game.

I understand that I left some guys off the list list like Sage Rosenfels and Cleo Lemon, but I only had so many poll spaces for names, and I created an OTHER option if you think that Tyler Thigpen was the worst of the worst for example.



For me, I gotta go with John Beck and I think he just edges out AJ Feeley for the worst Dolphins QB I've ever seen.

Feeley was really bad, but he had a pretty good arm and was out there trying to make big throws, he just had absolutely no help and he was a moron. John Beck (also not much help) was just an absolute wuss that played scared, fumled snaps, had a noodle arm and just had no ability to play the position.