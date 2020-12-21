 POLL: Position to address in free agency instead of draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

POLL: Position to address in free agency instead of draft

Position to address in free agency instead of the draft?

DolfanDaveInATX

Most of the NFL mock drafts have Miami taking a WR, a RB, and two defensive players in the first two rounds of the 2021 NFL draft. And with the latest rumors hinting at a salary cap closer to flat than a $20 million drop, we will be able to add at least one player (and possibly two) from the top shelf of free agency.

Among our position needs, which would you prefer to address through free agency instead of the draft? If you have a free agent signing, list him and why you think that player is a better fit for our roster than a draft prospect.
 
Kebo

The answer is inside linebacker. We need a tackling machine in the middle of the defense that can make tackles from sideline to sideline. There aren’t many of those in the draft this year.
 
Mach2

Parsons

Any questions?
 
