POLL: Position to address in free agency instead of draft

Most of the NFL mock drafts have Miami taking a WR, a RB, and two defensive players in the first two rounds of the 2021 NFL draft. And with the latest rumors hinting at a salary cap closer to flat than a $20 million drop, we will be able to add at least one player (and possibly two) from the top shelf of free agency.



Among our position needs, which would you prefer to address through free agency instead of the draft? If you have a free agent signing, list him and why you think that player is a better fit for our roster than a draft prospect.