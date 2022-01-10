 Poll Time: Your 2022 Miami Dolphins QB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll Time: Your 2022 Miami Dolphins QB

Your 2022 Miami Dolphins QB?

  Total voters
    59
Prior to voting, consider age, draft compensation, retaining draft picks, and salary considerations.

I’m still firmly in camp Watson if his legal issues are settled. I realize he will cost the most from a draft compensation standpoint, and Aaron Rodgers is better as of today, but I’m looking ahead toward who can lead this team for years to come.
 
I would like to make a run for Russell Wilson as he may come cheaper. Definitely and upgrade over Tua and wont sell the whole farm.

That DW rumor tho…. If legals matters clear up then its going to be interesting.
 
Kev7 said:
Prior to voting, consider age, draft compensation, retaining draft picks, and salary considerations.

I’m still firmly in camp Watson if his legal issues are settled. I realize he will cost the most from a draft compensation standpoint, and Aaron Rodgers is better as of today, but I’m looking ahead toward who can lead this team for years to come.
Can we see his Super Bowl resume first?
 
Is this poll who we THINK or who we WANT? If it’s want then the poll should be 100% Rodgers let’s be real. He’s the MVP. If it’s think then the correct answer is Tua.
 
We don't know that Rodgers is on the block and if he was I don't see him wanting to come to Miami.

Watson has to be cleared 1st so as of right now he's not tradable. Also if we end up firing Flores, Watson will probably not want to come here anymore.

Wilson same as Rodgers even they trade him I don't think he would want to come here as this is not a desirable destination.

If it's just about who we want then I'm going with Rodgers, HB Jonathan Taylor, Justin Jefferson Cooper Kupp, and George Kittle.

If it's about who I seriously think will be the QB come next year it's Tua.
 
Maybe Memories said:
I would like to make a run for Russell Wilson as he may come cheaper. Definitely and upgrade over Tua and wont sell the whole farm.

That DW rumor tho…. If legals matters clear up then its going to be interesting.
Didn't he 'throw a game away' in the Super Bowl? Just sayin', and he ain't gettin no younger...
 
I do not know how to coach QBs. Just a fan.
I have been disappointed in Tua but I do not know what he could become.
Rodgers is the best but we I doubt he would want us. He wants a SB contender.
Watson costs too much.
Drafting a QB is not great as it is not a strong QB class and we are a little hit and miss with picks.
Pete Caroll said tonight Wilson is going no where.
My bottom line guess - Tua and a draft pick fight for starter reps.
 
finfinfin said:
No chance Rodgers is going to want to go to Miami so didn't vote for him.
20 votes for Tua
2 votes for Rodgers
That's about all you need to know about voters here. And in general as well, in general population. It's an indictment of democracy.
 
