Poll Time: Your 2022 Miami Dolphins QB

We don't know that Rodgers is on the block and if he was I don't see him wanting to come to Miami.



Watson has to be cleared 1st so as of right now he's not tradable. Also if we end up firing Flores, Watson will probably not want to come here anymore.



Wilson same as Rodgers even they trade him I don't think he would want to come here as this is not a desirable destination.



If it's just about who we want then I'm going with Rodgers, HB Jonathan Taylor, Justin Jefferson Cooper Kupp, and George Kittle.



If it's about who I seriously think will be the QB come next year it's Tua.