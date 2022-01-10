Poll Time: Your 2022 Miami Dolphins QB

Kev7
Active Roster
- Joined
- Mar 15, 2019
- Messages
- 582
- Reaction score
- 980
- Age
- 38
- Location
- New Jersey
Prior to voting, consider age, draft compensation, retaining draft picks, and salary considerations.
I’m still firmly in camp Watson if his legal issues are settled. I realize he will cost the most from a draft compensation standpoint, and Aaron Rodgers is better as of today, but I’m looking ahead toward who can lead this team for years to come.
I’m still firmly in camp Watson if his legal issues are settled. I realize he will cost the most from a draft compensation standpoint, and Aaron Rodgers is better as of today, but I’m looking ahead toward who can lead this team for years to come.