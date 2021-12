Depends on what goes on from here. If I were Ross, I'd ask a ton of hard questions of both Grier and Flores. Which of them wanted Jackson and Igbo? How are they going to prevent another very, very slow start next year? What is their plan to address the offensive line? If they didn't have good answers, I'd can both and start over. If they have a cohesive plan that could actually work, I give them one more year on a short leash.