Poll: What do you think X Howard is worth in a trade?

What is X worth?

  • Two 1sts

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • One 1st, One 2nd

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • One 1st

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Two 2nds

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
1,290
Reaction score
2,041
Age
37
Location
Kansas
What is X worth?????

Not what you want for X... but what is fair value is the poll.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
1,290
Reaction score
2,041
Age
37
Location
Kansas

Also if you vote and follow me on Twitter I will happily follow you back!
 
cullenbigcstill

cullenbigcstill

FinHeaven VIP
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2006
Messages
1,664
Reaction score
1,602
Location
Fleming Island , FL
He is everybody on par with Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey is more stout in run support, X creates more turnovers, other than those areas, they grade out on par as the top 2 CBS the past few years.

We should not shop X even if he must go, wait for teams to inquire.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
1,290
Reaction score
2,041
Age
37
Location
Kansas
I voted two 1st and I fully belive hes worth it. Like you just said hes every bit as good.... if not better than Ramsey, who was two 1sts.

X has to go if he doesn't report.... its simply to early to redo his contract, hypothetically we do redo the deal and he balls out again but this time wins DPOY.... guess what, he'll do this all over again.

Its sad its playing out this way, X is clearly hurt we drafted Noah and paid Jones more than him. I think this is about the money..... but it's not ONLY about the money if you catch my drift.

I honestly will be shocked if he plays another game for the Dolphins.
 
Atila

Atila

Atila - the freshmaker.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
4,895
Reaction score
946
Location
Los Angeles, CA
This thread will be a really great measuring stick of how delusional people are. Cue all the “he’s worth what Jalen Ramsey got” posts. No chance.

What he’s worth and what we would realistically get are two different things - we can maybe get a late 1st for him if we got lucky… more likely an 2nd + 4th.
 
