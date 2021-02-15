Poll: What position should we address first in Free Agency?

It's not a matter of what position we want to improve. Of course we want to improve every position but really is about what makes sense money/cap wise in free agency and then you need to look at the draft too. Example, this is yet another very good and deep WR class in the draft so why pay big money for a free agent WR when you can have a good one on a rookie contract for 4/5 years?



I agree pass rushers are not easy to find in the draft, specially this year but the ones in free agency will cost a ton of money.



I think LB and or safety are two positions you can look at in free agency tho safety seems like a pretty good draft class also.



As far as the O-line, there might be 3 or 4 good centers hitting free agency this year but again, they might cost more than we want to pay.

At this point I'd try to get a LB in free agency and a safety and go offense and Edge on draft week.