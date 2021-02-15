 Poll: What position should we address first in Free Agency? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll: What position should we address first in Free Agency?

What position do you want addressed 1st in Free Agency

  • QB

    Votes: 2 18.2%

  • RB

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • WR

    Votes: 2 18.2%

  • TE

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Center

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Tackle

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • DT

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • OLB/Edge Rusher

    Votes: 4 36.4%

  • Interior MLB

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • Saftey

    Votes: 0 0.0%
So I have an out if the box idea about who we should target first in FA.

Obviously I want a WR, but our defense is so close to being truly dominant, I think I want a proven edge rusher/OLB. I feel like finding a truly game changing edge rusher is extremely hard to find in the draft. Even if you hit on them, they often take a couple years to truly start to dominate.

I dont want to break the bank on Yannick or get someone over the hill like Watt. Im thinking maybe Bud Bupree or Leonard Floyd. Someone who can come off the edge with speed and power, who won't totally break the bank.

I still want a WR too, for the record.

What position do you guys think should be the top priority in FA?
 
It's not a matter of what position we want to improve. Of course we want to improve every position but really is about what makes sense money/cap wise in free agency and then you need to look at the draft too. Example, this is yet another very good and deep WR class in the draft so why pay big money for a free agent WR when you can have a good one on a rookie contract for 4/5 years?

I agree pass rushers are not easy to find in the draft, specially this year but the ones in free agency will cost a ton of money.

I think LB and or safety are two positions you can look at in free agency tho safety seems like a pretty good draft class also.

As far as the O-line, there might be 3 or 4 good centers hitting free agency this year but again, they might cost more than we want to pay.
At this point I'd try to get a LB in free agency and a safety and go offense and Edge on draft week.
 
Danny do you have any players your eyeing at these positions?

I would like to get Levante David to play the Cover LB/MLB role. Him next to Baker would be very hard to pass against.

For Saftey id love to get Simmons from Denver but hes gonna cost alot. He might in line to be the highest paid safety in the league. Anthony Davis is solid from Minnesota and shouldn't cost alot. If we sign a seftey I imagine McCain gets cut, I think cutting him frees up like 5 million.

Honorable mention to this thread: Corey Lindsley. Hes a great Center but I donno how I feel about paying a premium for a center.
 
Everything in free agency is about the right price. The stars will get paid, but some mid-tier players could end up as bargains.

I would love Samuel at wide receiver, if the price is right. But that slot spot looks pretty loaded in the draft.

Definitely need a quality backup quarterback so maybe that's where I'd look first.

I think we'll see Miami take a slower approach this year and look mostly for bargains.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Everything in free agency is about the right price. The stars will get paid, but some mid-tier players could end up as bargains.

I would love Samuels at wide receiver, if the price is right. But that slot spot looks pretty loaded in the draft.

Definitely need a quality backup quarterback so maybe that's where I'd look first.

I think we'll see Miami take a slower approach this year and look mostly for bargains.
I like bargains, I dont want another Byron Jones size contract handed out again. Too many of those and well be right back in cap hell in a couple years.
 
MrChadRico said:
I like bargains, I dont want another Byron Jones size contract handed out again. Too many of those and well be right back in cap hell in a couple years.
Plus, the cap space isn't that big. I've seem an estimate of $35 million, with about a third of that needed for rookies.
 
