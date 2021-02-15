Poll: What position should we address first in Free Agency?

MrChadRico
So I have an out if the box idea about who we should target first in FA.
Obviously I want a WR, but our defense is so close to being truly dominant, I think I want a proven edge rusher/OLB. I feel like finding a truly game changing edge rusher is extremely hard to find in the draft. Even if you hit on them, they often take a couple years to truly start to dominate.
I dont want to break the bank on Yannick or get someone over the hill like Watt. Im thinking maybe Bud Bupree or Leonard Floyd. Someone who can come off the edge with speed and power, who won't totally break the bank.
I still want a WR too, for the record.
What position do you guys think should be the top priority in FA?
