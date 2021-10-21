 Poll | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Poll

Will Watson be a Dolphin in 2021 Season

  • No

    Votes: 20 40.0%

  • Yes

    Votes: 15 30.0%

  • Hell no

    Votes: 13 26.0%

  • What do we have to lose

    Votes: 2 4.0%
  • Total voters
    50
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
8,563
Reaction score
7,230
Not sure this really helps the division question. I better poll would be "Do you want to trade for Watson ?". None of us really know for sure how to annswer this question, if anyone did I would be hitting them up for next weeks winning lotto numbers.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
12,722
Reaction score
19,118
Location
Montreal
Is this a prediction or what we want... Because I absolutely think the Fins are dumb enough to do this...
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Yep. I see it happening.
I'll be honest here, Rappaport and Darlington saying they dont think it happens kind of made me relax a bit... But thats a double edge sword because if the Fins really arent interested and are letting their starting QB get fryied in the media just because... Welll thats just one more thing that makes me think they're clueless...
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

Starter
Joined
Nov 22, 2017
Messages
4,248
Reaction score
4,577
Age
40
Location
Tampa

Watch this and ask yourself if you ever see Tua playing like this. Watson is only 26 years old.
 
NBP81 said:
I'll be honest here, Rappaport and Darlington saying they dont think it happens kind of made me relax a bit... But thats a double edge sword because if the Fins really arent interested and are letting their starting QB get fryied in the media just because... Welll thats just one more thing that makes me think they're clueless...
Ross

ALready castrated them or the FO pull it off - see what I did there??

@circumstances
 
rent this space

rent this space

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Apr 27, 2007
Messages
9,113
Reaction score
8,741
I think it would be a big mistake which, of course, means it will be an overwhelming success
 
Delvin

Delvin

Second String
Joined
Mar 17, 2021
Messages
1,074
Reaction score
1,246
Location
Phoenix
Not sure. The interest is real on both Dolphins side, and Watsons who holds the cards with his NTC. The Texans from this latest report seem to want to get this done pre-deadline.

Whether they push this thing over the line is still very TBD. It's going to be a very complex trade with all the pieces in play. The picks, the players (3rd team for Tua?), and then qualifiers on the picks. However, they have been at this for months. They should have a pretty comprehensive understanding of what each side wants.
 
Geordie said:
Not sure this really helps the division question. I better poll would be "Do you want to trade for Watson ?". None of us really know for sure how to annswer this question, if anyone did I would be hitting them up for next weeks winning lotto numbers.
Ched Evans/Saudi owners weve both already got the t shirt.. I've come to terms with Watson is happening, bit gutted Tua has been shafted and hopefully the real culprits will get the sack. I'll cheer the team you don't have to hero worship individuals..
 
