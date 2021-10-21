Not sure. The interest is real on both Dolphins side, and Watsons who holds the cards with his NTC. The Texans from this latest report seem to want to get this done pre-deadline.



Whether they push this thing over the line is still very TBD. It's going to be a very complex trade with all the pieces in play. The picks, the players (3rd team for Tua?), and then qualifiers on the picks. However, they have been at this for months. They should have a pretty comprehensive understanding of what each side wants.