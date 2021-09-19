Positives from dolphins bills!

Obviously this game sucked so there isn’t a lot of positives.



- At least Tua seems to only have bruised ribs, could have been worse.

- Xavien Howard’s Int, should have had 2. He’s a great player.

-Byron Jones had a few nice PBUs, it wasn’t a flawless game but he’s a solid player.

-Jerome Bakers forced fumble.

- Jevon Holland had a fumble recovery and a nice QB pressure on a blitz.



That’s about all I can come up with, I’m as sick about this game as I’m sure you guys are. The bills own us and it’s just a depressing fact we’re gonna have to accept, they out coach us and out play us in every facet of the game.