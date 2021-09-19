 Positives from dolphins bills! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from dolphins bills!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Club Member
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,017
Reaction score
2,085
Obviously this game sucked so there isn’t a lot of positives.

- At least Tua seems to only have bruised ribs, could have been worse.
- Xavien Howard’s Int, should have had 2. He’s a great player.
-Byron Jones had a few nice PBUs, it wasn’t a flawless game but he’s a solid player.
-Jerome Bakers forced fumble.
- Jevon Holland had a fumble recovery and a nice QB pressure on a blitz.

That’s about all I can come up with, I’m as sick about this game as I’m sure you guys are. The bills own us and it’s just a depressing fact we’re gonna have to accept, they out coach us and out play us in every facet of the game.
 
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Future Season Ticket Holder
Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2011
Messages
1,100
Reaction score
4,170
Location
Fort St. John, BC, Canada
Swollcolb said:
Obviously this game sucked so there isn’t a lot of positives.

- At least Tua seems to only have bruised ribs, could have been worse.
- Xavien Howard’s Int, should have had 2. He’s a great player.
-Byron Jones had a few nice PBUs, it wasn’t a flawless game but he’s a solid player.
-Jerome Bakers forced fumble.
- Jevon Holland had a fumble recovery and a nice QB pressure on a blitz.

That’s about all I can come up with, I’m as sick about this game as I’m sure you guys are. The bills own us and it’s just a depressing fact we’re gonna have to accept, they out coach us and out play us in every facet of the game.
Click to expand...
Like that you are seeing some of the bright sides too. You have to if you want to be a fan and have optimism no matter what. Do we know Tua's injury is bruised ribs?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom