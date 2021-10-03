Positives from dolphins Colts!

Nope. Can’t do it. This game broke me. I’m a gators fan too so my football psyche was already brittle and this was too much. But if I had to reach for something.



-Deshaun Watson rumors should pick up, Ross will be as pissed as us and push the issue.

-That should probably signal the firing of Grier.

- Parker and Gesicki both could be really good with a capable QB.

- Jaelan Phillips flashed the face mask penalty was bullshit and should have been his second sack or half sack whatever.

- The OCs are bad, the play calling is bad, the OL is bad, but we have some weapons so at least the offense isn’t completely worthless