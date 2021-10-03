 Positives from dolphins Colts! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from dolphins Colts!

Nope. Can’t do it. This game broke me. I’m a gators fan too so my football psyche was already brittle and this was too much. But if I had to reach for something.

-Deshaun Watson rumors should pick up, Ross will be as pissed as us and push the issue.
-That should probably signal the firing of Grier.
- Parker and Gesicki both could be really good with a capable QB.
- Jaelan Phillips flashed the face mask penalty was bullshit and should have been his second sack or half sack whatever.
- The OCs are bad, the play calling is bad, the OL is bad, but we have some weapons so at least the offense isn’t completely worthless
 
The Jets about to blow their lead, we may still be tied for second in the division after tonight..😂
 
I’m a gators fan too so my football psyche was already brittle and this was too much. But if I had to reach for something.
Can you believe Mullen is 2-2 vs Kentucky? Not exactly what fans expected when he replaced McElwain.
 
Positive: my tickets for next weeks game will net me some unexpected cash.
 
